Nightmare week gets worse for Carrick as Man United attacker not seen with the squad for Fulham trip

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick finds himself under the spotlight heading into the clash against Fulham.

United sit 13th in the Premier League table, having won just one of their first four games this term.

The Old Trafford crowd were expecting a positive response from United in the League Cup after a frustrating derby defeat. However, Carrick’s men delivered an even more embarrassing performance, squandering a two-goal lead to Brighton and crashing out of the cup at the first time of asking.

Accordingly, question marks over Carrick’s position are starting to creep in, making the encounter against Fulham a very crucial affair for the man in charge.

New injury concern for Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick is already having to deal with a thin backline. Luke Shaw was absent against Manchester City and Brighton, and Matthijs de Ligt is yet to make his debut under the Englishman.

United are still waiting for their first clean sheet in the Premier League but the Red Devils have looked promising going forward. Now, Carrick may have been given a selection headache in attack as well.

According to Steven Railston of the Manchester Evening News, there was no sign of Benjamin Sesko with the squad as they arrived for the train to London for Sunday’s match.

“Looks like he’s a doubt for tomorrow,” the journalist added.

There was no sign of Benjamin Sesko with the squad as they arrived for the train to London this afternoon. Looks like he’s a doubt for tomorrow #mufc — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) September 19, 2026

Sesko started in United’s defeat against Brighton in mid-week but did not make a difference. His hold-up play, in particular, was underwhelming and played a part in Brighton’s first two goals.

In the Premier League, Carrick has preferred to start Matheus Cunha, but against low blocks, the 23-year-old remains a more effective option and has done well coming off the bench.

As such, his absence against Fulham would certainly make things trickier for the United boss.

Elsewhere, Carrick may have the option to rely on fresh legs to improve his side’s intensity, as both De Ligt and Carlos Baleba reportedly travelled to the capital to face Fulham. Shaw is also thought to be part of the 22-man travelling squad.

Featured image by George Wood via Getty Images