Everton 0-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7.5- Held the fort impressively in the face of Everton’s attack. Saved twice from Calvert-Lewin and a great one from Gueye. Fully deserved his clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot 7- Credited with the assist for Garnacho’s wondergoal which was more down to the scorer but still impressively provided thrust down the right side.

Harry Maguire 7.5- Good, proactive defending which has become a hallmark of his since his return to form. Marshalled Calvert-Lewin’s threat impressively.

Victor Lindelof 6- Pretty much the same as Maguire but the only thing which held him back is he looked unsettled in physical duels against Everton’s attackers like Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin.

Luke Shaw 7- His return came as a breath of fresh air as the ball progression and dynamism on the left flank was back. Some rust was expected and it was there but the uplift in performance with him in the team is clear to see.

Kobbie Mainoo 8.5- Debut league start nerves? Not a chance. The United academy product looked like he was made to play at this level. Expertly played his role of the deepest midfielder. A star is born.

Scott McTominay 5- A willing runner from midfield but that’s about it. Struggles to be part of the buildup and mainly plays as a late box-crasher now to score goals.

Marcus Rashford 5- Struggled again with his dribbling and decision-making as a lot of attacks ended when the ball was played to him. Will thanks Fernandes for giving him the penalty which he scored with aplomb.

Bruno Fernandes 7- Was having a quiet game until in true Fernandes fashion, he played a blinder of a pass to Martial to get his assist for United’s third.

Alejandro Garnacho 9- WOW! Probably scored the goal of the season with an audacious bicycle kick to give United an early lead. Just oozed swagger and confidence afterwards.

Anthony Martial 7- Was having an anonymous game in the first half but came alive in the second with the team. Won the penalty for United’s second before scoring with a calm finish for his first and United’s third.

Substitutes:

Facundo Pellistri 7- Played a good role for United’s third goal as he held up the ball well to lay it off for Fernandes.

Sofyan Amrabat 6- Kobbie Mainoo’s performance doesn’t reflect well on his form. Didn’t do anything of note after coming on for the United academy player.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6- Eased back into it after recovering from illness. Handled his side well.

Hannibal Mejbri 6- Came on late for Martial and put himself about.

Manager rating:

Erik ten Hag/Mitchell van der Gaag 8 – Finally got a positive bit of luck with Garnacho’s wondergoal giving United an early lead and quietening Goodison Park. Performance undoubtedly improving as key players return.

