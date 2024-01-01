Man United will reject all offers for Dan Gore in January



Midfield is one area where Manchester United have suffered a lot this season with manager Erik ten Hag hardly ever managing to zero in on his ideal combination.

This has been caused partly by injuries and also due to poor form exhibited by a couple of his big-name players. Casemiro began the season poorly before suffering a long-term injury.

Loan signing Sofyan Amrabat has failed to fill the void while Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount have been injured for the most part.

In the absence of high-profile stars, the Dutch boss has been forced to rely on the famed United academy and so far it has not disappointed.

Gore attracting interest from England and abroad

Academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo has stepped up admirably while the manager has also given opportunities to Hannibal Mejbri and Dan Gore.

However, due to the lack of games in 2024 due to United being knocked out of two competitions, there will be a dearth of opportunities for several young stars.

The Peoples Person has reported about the interest in the Tunisian while recently Borussia Dortmund had come forward for Gore.

The Bundesliga giants were reportedly willing to place a big bid for the 19-year-old while several EFL clubs were also eyeing a loan move for the teenage sensation.

Now Football Insider have claimed that United have asked Dortmund to back off as they will not sell the highly-rated Mancunian under any circumstances.

“Man United plan to reject all bids for young midfielder Dan Gore in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.

United will not let Gore leave

“The Red Devils are eager to keep hold of the 19-year-old academy graduate beyond January despite domestic and overseas interest in his signature.”

However, Dortmund will not be deterred and are planning to return in the summer as well. But coaches at Carrington are so impressed with the England U20 international that they have no plans of letting Gore leave any time soon.

The academy graduate became the 247th academy star to make his debut for the first team during the Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace.

He also recently made his Premier League debut during the come-from-behind win against Aston Villa.

United’s academy production line is close to what it was during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time and it is heartening to see youngsters continue to get chances in the first team while attracting interest from the top clubs around the world.