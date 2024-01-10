“One of the highlights of my career”: Legendary Man United captain Martin Buchan pays tribute to Franz Beckenbauer



Manchester United legend Martin Buchan has paid tribute to German great Franz Beckenbauer who recently passed away at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer, who was nicknamed ‘Der Kaiser’, won the World Cup with West Germany as captain in 1974 and later as a manager in 1990.

The ex-defender is one of three men, alongside Brazil’s Mario Zagallo – who also died this month – and France’s Didier Deschamps, to have won the World Cup as a player and as a manager.

Beckenbauer won three successive European Cups with Bayern Munich between 1974 and 1976. He also notched four Bundesliga titles.

In total, he played 103 times for West Germany and made 582 appearances for Bayern.

United were led by Erik ten Hag in expressing their sadness at the news of Beckenbauer’s tragic demise.

The Dutchman said, “It’s very sad news, of course. He’s one of the global football icons. He did it in different functions. As a player, he became very popular. He was winning but also he had a big influence on the game. He made such an impression in the way he played football and that brought him the name ‘The Emperor’.”

According to The Daily Mail, Buchan – who led United to FA Cup glory in 1977 when the side beat Liverpool – found out about Beckenbauer’s death while away in Aberdeen visiting family.

United’s famous victory against their bitter rivals prevented the Merseyside outfit from winning the treble.

Buchan remarked, “It was one of the highlights of my career to be on the same pitch as him when Scotland played West Germany in a friendly before the 1974 World Cup.”

