Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has sent an ominous message to the Manchester United squad as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick.

Increased scrutiny

Carrick is facing a fight to keep his job at United amidst the club’s poor start to the season.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur left United languishing in 12th place in the Premier League table, having gained a measly six points from as many games.

It is statistically United’s worst-ever start to a top-flight campaign in four decades. United also lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, with Leny Yoro being sent off for denying the Spanish outfit a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Things worsened for United after Lisandro Martinez launched a scathing attack on the United board, accusing them of not adequately backing Carrick in the market. Martinez called on the power brokers at Old Trafford to share in the blame for the team’s woes.

It is believed that Carrick still retains the support of the hierarchy, but their faith will be tested if results and performances do not improve soon.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Brighton & Hove Albion’s Fabian Hurzeler is seen as the standout candidate from the Premier League to replace Carrick. Antonio Conte is also keen on a return to the Premier League after parting ways with Napoli in June.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, Shearer warned the United players that they cannot keep getting managers sacked and expect to get away with it.

Shearer’s warning

Shearer said [as quoted by SportsMole], “[Carrick] needs a result.”

“I don’t care who or what you are, what the size of the club is or how much has been spent. What it all boils down to is attitude.”

“It’s results. And at the moment they haven’t been good enough.”

He added, “I said before the game, and during, that they need to stick with him. They can’t keep thinking, I’ll get ride of another manager, bring another one in. It doesn’t work like that.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they go away to Leeds United.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images