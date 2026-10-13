Home » “Failed manager of Middlesbrough”: Michael Carrick savaged by Richard Keys

“Failed manager of Middlesbrough”: Michael Carrick savaged by Richard Keys

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Carrick

Presented Richard Keys has delivered a scathing criticism of Michael Carrick ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Must-win clash

As pressure mounts on Carrick and his coaching staff, there is little room for error as he leads United out at the Wanda Metropolitano later this evening.

United have endured an extremely difficult start to the Premier League this season.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur means that United have managed just six points from their opening six games. It is statistically the club’s worst top-flight start in 40 years.

The result left United languishing in 12th place ahead of the weekend’s daunting trip to Elland Road to face old foes Leeds United.

But before that, United must navigate the challenge of Atletico. A win would not only relieve some of the pressure on Carrick but also boost the confidence of the players.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Carrick still retains the faith of the United hierarchy.

However, this has done little to quieten the rumours linking the likes of Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe to the Old Trafford hot seat.

Speaking on Keys and Gray Unleashed, Keys strongly criticised Carrick, pointing out that he did not have the credentials to manage United in the first place.

Keys slams Carrick

Keys said about the United head coach, “I think there’s a race on now between Russell Martin and Michael Carrick as to who goes first.”

“As far as Michael is concerned, we backed him, we gave him the support that we should have done.”

He continued, “United didn’t have a choice after the way they finished last year. But there was no Europe, there was no pressure.”

“And are we surprised now that the failed manager of Middlesbrough is failing at Manchester United?”

Atletico vs. United kicks off at 8 pm.

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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