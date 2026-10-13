“Seen that for years”: Emmanuel Petit makes stunning claim about Man United stars and Michael Carrick

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has suggested that the Manchester United squad has already given up on Michael Carrick.

Petit made these remarks following United’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Held

United have endured a tough start to the 2026/27 Premier League season, as they languish in 12th position, having amassed just six points from their first six games.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 73rd minute against Tottenham Hotspur through Bryan Mbeumo. Things got even better for them when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off five minutes later for planting a headbutt on Luke Shaw.

But, yet again, United were unable to make their numerical advantage count. Dominic Solanke got the better of Lisandro Martinez to head home and make it 1-1 in stoppage time.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Carrick admitted that results and performances have not been good enough. He called on his players to quickly turn the situation around.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the United power brokers still have faith in Carrick. As it stands, there are no immediate plans to replace him. However, the situation will need to improve, lest he comes under even more scrutiny.

Petit spoke on talkSPORT and suggested that the body language of the players against Tottenham Hotspur strongly hints that they’re not fighting for Carrick. He singled out Bruno Fernandes as a good example of this.

Petit’s claim

The Frenchman said, “I think they don’t care anymore about the manager.”

“I’ve seen that for years now. I can’t remember how many managers have been on the bench at Manchester United. The same results, the same situation.”

“No one is able to change that kind of situation. For me, the ones who can change that situation are the players.”

He added, “I saw yesterday some body language I didn’t like, especially from Fernandes.”

“He’s the leader of the team, one of the best players for years at Manchester United. But I think the whole case has an impact on him. Maybe he’s tired of the whole situation for years.”

A recent statistic shows Fernandes has lost possession 106 times, more than any other player in the league this season.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images