Michael Owen claims that Rasmus Hojlund’s goal against Luton Town was more “efficient” than Darwin Nunez’s finish against Brentford

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker, Michael Owen, has claimed that Rasmus Hojlund’s opening strike against Luton Town was a more efficient shot selection than that of Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez against Brentford.

Both players have enjoyed successful seasons to date, as the two strikers are locked on 13 goals for their respective sides in all competitions.

The two players are also no strangers to criticism for their wastefulness in front of goal.

Roy Keane spoke of Hojlund’s poor finishing versus Wigan at the start of January. However, he has recently been much more positive about the Dane by claiming after his strike against West Ham that “he’s obviously got a lot of confidence, he’s on a good run, brilliant goal”.

Rio Ferdinand has also claimed that “he is cooking right now”.

The Liverpool forward has scored goals during his time in England but has also been ridiculed for his inefficiency in front of goal and has been described as “one of Jurgen Klopp’s biggest conundrums”.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Owen claimed that both goals had similar contexts but that Hojlund’s was a much better finish.

“A long punt or clearance, just like the Liverpool goal. Exactly the same position now. Everything is the same, isn’t it?”.

“What does he (Hojlund) do? In fact, it’s probably easier to chip the goalkeeper from here (in comparison to Nunez’s). He has got another four or five yards to get the ball up and down, so it’s the easier finish but still not the right finish”.

“But what does he do? Much more efficiently. He goes around the goalkeeper, that’s what I am saying. That finish, whether you like slotting, dinking or going around like that. In the long term, you are going to score far more goals doing the right percentage finish each time and that’s what Hojlund has just done”.

The Premier League winning striker with United blasted Nunez’s decision to chip the keeper and claimed, “there are no rights or wrongs in finishing in many ways. Apart from the Nunez one, it’s just wrong in many ways. You just can’t do that and score big numbers. It’s just incredible”.

The 2001 Ballon d’Or winner is a controversial figure amongst both United and Liverpool fans but if he knows one thing, it is how to finish, as he netted 222 goals in spite of his career being blighted with injury.

From Hojlund’s perspective, it is vital that he does not let the recent increase in positive media attention get to his head and he must continue to do what he is doing, and that is putting the ball in the back of the net for his boyhood club.