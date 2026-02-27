Mamadou Sangare: Man United’s price for RC Lens enforcer is revealed

Manchester United are interested in signing Mamadou Sangare, with a well-placed source revealing how much the Red Devils are willing to spend on the RC Lens midfielder.

Midfield Revamp

At least two new midfielders are expected to arrive at Old Trafford this summer as INEOS plot an overhaul of a weak engine room.

Casemiro will depart at the end of the season as the Brazilian’s contract is set to expire. There had been suggestions an extension on reduced terms might be offered, but it will be a clean break after four years in Manchester.

Similarly, Manuel Ugarte‘s head may also be on the chopping block after the 24-year-old Uruguayan’s failure to adapt to Premier League football following his £50.5 million switch from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

This leaves Kobbie Mainoo as the sole option in the centre of the pitch with a clear future at the club, given Bruno Fernandes will continue in his more natural No.10 role next season.

The club’s primary targets are Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton as INEOS look to strike a deal for one of England’s best young midfield options. However, all three are expected to cost up to £100 million.

This leaves the prospect of a cheaper alternative on the continent being considered as the second recruit. There have been links to Angelo Stiller, Morten Hjulmand and Lucien Agoume – players all thriving in European leagues where the dreaded Premier League tax will not apply.

However, The Touchline reveals United are now ready to accelerate a move for Sangare after making advances to gauge the viability of a deal. https://twitter.com/i/status/2027292626962325693

Tweet: “𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Manchester United have been working on the signing of Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangaré. The club are specifically going for a box-to-box profile, and he’s the first option. The Reds would be willing to pay up to £35m for the player this summer.”

Malian Monster

The report states Sangare, who represented Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations over Christmas, has emerged as United’s “first option” to secure a box-to-box midfielder. The 23-year-old was one of the standout performers at the tournament in Morocco, demonstrating the ability to be decisive with and without the ball.

Lens are currently locked in a shock title race with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, only two points behind the reigning European champions. Sangare’s displays at the heart of The Blood and Gold’s midfield have been foundational to their overperformance in France.

The 5’10” enforcer is a defensive monster, ranking highly for out-of-possession metrics, while also chipping in with a goal and two assists, and possessing a relentless engine. Lens play a 3-4-3 shape, similar to Ruben Amorim’s system, which requires the double pivot in midfield to cover huge distances.

United are understood to be willing to pay £35 million to secure his signature this summer, representing a huge profit for the French side after they paid £7 million to sign him from Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Final Thoughts

The Red Devils are in desperate need of more energy and physicality in midfield, given the imminent departure of Casemiro and the disappointment of Ugarte.

However, reinforcements are also needed elsewhere on the pitch, such as in defence or on the left wing. This means the bulk of the budget cannot be solely directed towards the engine room, given the club’s main targets will cost the best part of £200 million.

Consequently, a more affordable pursuit of a midfielder thriving in France – Ligue 1 is one of the best divisions to shop in terms of how signings adapt to English football – is an astute move to balance the books this summer.

