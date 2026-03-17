Eduardo Camavinga: United’s ambitious plan to replace Casemiro emerges

On Sunday, Casemiro enjoyed another inspiring afternoon for Manchester United, playing a pivotal role in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Not only did the Brazilian veteran keep Villa’s attackers quiet, he also found the net with a well-placed header from a corner in the second half.

Such has been his impact under Michael Carrick that the Old Trafford faithful chanted for him to do “one more year”. The club have already announced their decision to part ways with the 34-year-old in the summer.

Furthermore, a report suggests United have already outlined plans to replace Casemiro.

Manchester United keen on signing Eduardo Camavinga

According to a report in Football365, Manchester United are willing to make an offer for Eduardo Camavinga to replace the former Real Madrid midfield powerhouse.

It is claimed United are “prepared to offer a figure exceeding €50m (£43m) to convince the Real Madrid board” to allow the Frenchman to move to Manchester in the summer.

The report adds: “Although the French footballer is living a dream in the Spanish capital, the Manchester club is confident that the promise of a leading role will change their current perspective.

“The intention is clear: to build a winning, youthful project where the French international is the central figure in the English team’s new identity.”

Manchester United identify ideal Casemiro replacement

Paul Pogba because of his long legs and ball-carrying ability. However, he has struggled to live up to the hype at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Regardless, Real will only consider “stratospheric offers” for the Frenchman, whose contract in the Spanish capital runs until 2029.

However, there is a belief United’s financial might “force a negotiation”, especially as United are “offering him the keys to the team”.

The figures at Old Trafford reportedly consider the France international “as the ideal profile to fill the defensive void that Casemiro will leave.” The 23-year-old is also versatile enough to play as a left-back.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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