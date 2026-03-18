United coaches want Leny Yoro to develop this trait to become unstoppable



Manchester United’s defence has had to be chopped and changed due to injury concerns in recent weeks.

The biggest change has been the inclusion of Leny Yoro in place of Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine was supposed to miss a solitary game, but has now been absent for the last four matches.

The Frenchman has grabbed this opportunity with both hands, helping the Red Devils win three of those games while impressing onlookers by roaring back to form.

It has been satisfying to watch, especially after the way Ruben Amorim had treated him since his mistake against Crystal Palace in late November.

Leny Yoro has roared back to form

The 20-year-old, who had started nine games prior to the Selhurst Park encounter, managed only three starts after that, and his confidence seemed to evaporate as his minutes declined.

But under Michael Carrick, the former Lille star looks reborn, and as per the reliable Andy Mitten, United’s coaches are working on developing a key trait that will make him unstoppable in the future.

Speaking on the Talk of The Devils podcast, Mitten explained that Leny Yoro has been asked to develop the aggressive side of his game.

“He started the season, I think, as first choice and then [in] October, November, December, he lost his place. And that’s because he was making mistakes.

What United coaches are working on improving

“I know the club wanted him to be more aggressive and he’s incredibly highly rated. He’s definitely one for the future.”

The young defender looks cool, calm and collected every time he steps onto the pitch, but if he does add this feather to his cap, he could become an unstoppable force in the future.

His last-ditch sliding tackle against Aston Villa last weekend was the perfect illustration of this aggressiveness being honed by the coaches.

The centre-back has been working extra hard to force his way into the caretaker head coach’s plans, and it seems to be paying off.

It can make Leny Yoro unstoppable

With Martinez yet to regain full fitness, the France U21 international is expected to start against Bournemouth on Friday.

Given the fitness issues of both the Argentine and Matthijs de Ligt, and the uncertainty surrounding Harry Maguire’s future, Leny Yoro has the chance to cement a place in the starting XI ahead of next season if he ends the current campaign strongly.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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