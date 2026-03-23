Morgan Rogers: Manchester United not put off by £100m price tag

INEOS are bracing themselves for one of the most important summers in the recent history of Manchester United, with huge decisions to be made before the start of the new season.

A permanent manager is set to be named at the close of the current campaign, with a raft of changes to the playing staff expected to follow as United look to bridge the gap to the top of the Premier League table.

The new sporting structure behind the scenes at Old Trafford has focused on Premier League-proven players in its rounds of recruitment so far and is likely to stick to that mantra in this window.

Aston Villa star high on wish list

As reported by Football Insider, Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers is a name on the shortlist of potential additions this summer, with United expecting to fight on multiple fronts next year.

Speaking on the Football Insider Podcast, transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke claims Unai Emery would be willing to part ways with his star man, but it would cost the buying club £100 million to get a deal over the line.

O’Rourke states that United are aware of the asking price and still hold a keen interest in the Englishman, who is set to play a key role in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad at the European Championship this summer.

O’Rourke said: “His price tag will be pretty hefty, it’ll be well in excess of £100million probably if somebody wanted to sign him, because he’s under a long-term contract until 2031.

“But even with that price tag, it won’t scare people off, some of the big clubs in the Premier League and across Europe will be ready to test Villa’s resolve in the summer.”

It’s believed Rogers is ready to make a move at the end of the season and United could be the ideal destination for the young man who started his career in the North West, at Manchester City.

However, £100m would take a considerable chunk out of United’s transfer budget, and with other areas of the team in need of surgery, it feels unlikely INEOS would part with such a fee without significant outgoings.

Competition for signature

Furthermore, it is not just United who hold a keen interest in the 23-year-old, who has taken his game to a new level since his move to Villa Park.

O’Rourke adds that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Rogers, with Todd Boehly expected to flex his muscles in the transfer window once more.

A move from the London club could hinge on reported United target Cole Palmer’s future, so INEOS will be monitoring Rogers’ situation for multiple reasons.

Champions League football is likely to play a huge role in just who and how United can attract in the closed season, and qualifying for Europe’s premier competition is paramount in the upcoming weeks.

Ironically, United are in a fight with both the aforementioned clubs, and this could be another huge factor in play with regards to Rogers’ future.

Michael Carrick‘s United side are currently in the box seat but, after dropping points at Bournemouth in their latest fixture, still have work to do in their remaining seven fixtures, starting on 13 April against Leeds United.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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