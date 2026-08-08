Endrick: Man United contacted over blockbuster move for Real Madrid wonderkid



Despite creating chances galore, Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo scored United’s equaliser after excellent work by Amad, but the Red Devils could have benefited from another clinical finisher.

Joshua Zirkzee impressed in his second-half cameo, but the Dutchman is inching closer to an exit with Juventus leading the race.

Michael Carrick could have done with Benjamin Sesko, who remains injured. The Slovenian remains on track to be fit for the start of the new season, but the head coach needs additional firepower.

United need more quality up front

Premier League-proven options like Ollie Watkins and Igor Thiago have been discussed, but pulling off either deal looks increasingly unlikely.

INEOS have been forced to cast their net wider, and TEAMtalk have revealed that Real Madrid’s Endrick has emerged as a potential option.

The 20-year-old felt he could earn regular minutes for the Bernabeu outfit following his stunning half-season loan for Olympique Lyonnais.

The Brazilian is disillusioned with his first team prospects following Los Blancos bringing in Carlos Espi, Yan Diomande while also tying down Vinicius Junior on a new long-term contract.

United among PL sides contacted regarding a move for Endrick

Now, he is eager to leave, with the player’s representatives getting in touch with Premier League clubs such as United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham.

While the likes of Spurs, Villa and the Cottagers would be open to a straight loan, the others would prefer a loan with at least an option to buy.

“Endrick’s representatives, together with intermediaries, have begun their due diligence on a possible move, with England emerging as the player’s preferred destination should he leave Spain.

“Chelsea’s long-standing admiration remains intact and the Blues have been sounded out once again. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham have all held conversations regarding the Brazil international’s situation.

Formula for Endrick transfer needs to be decided

“Real’s preference would be another straight loan. That model would appeal to Tottenham, Aston Villa and Fulham, all of whom would be open to such a deal.

“However, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all made it clear that they would only seriously consider a move if it included an option to buy.”

Real president Florentino Perez remains a fan of Endrick, but an exit seems inevitable. Only the formula needs to be decided.

United could do with a player like Endrick, who is ruthless in front of goal while he can also play out wide if needed. Whether INEOS will push for a loan with an option will be interesting to see.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

Man United’s need for another striker is well known.

Endrick remains open to a move.

Real Madrid might not agree to a loan with an option to buy given the player’s potential.

TPP view

We believe Man United will jump should Endrick be available to buy, but Real Madrid might push for a straight loan, a formula INEOS are unlikely to accept.

Feature image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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