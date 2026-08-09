Jack Moorhouse targeted as Everton line up double Manchester United raid



Everton have their eyes on Manchester United, with the Merseyside club keen on two exciting talents.

Not long ago, news broke that the Toffees were interested in signing young Manchester United striker Ethan Wheatley.

Wheatley spent the 2025-26 season out on loan, first at Northampton Town, then at Bradford City.

While that was a chance for him to show he was ready to take the next step and force his way into Manchester United’s plans, he failed to do so, scoring just three goals in 34 league appearances while out on loan.

Back at United, he is expected to leave, and the Toffees are ready to make an offer to bring the young forward to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

While the Everton offer for Wheatley is anticipated, it has now emerged he may not be the only United gem the Premier League side want.

Not just Wheatley, Jack Moorhouse also eyed

The David Moyes-led side also want Manchester United midfielder Jack Moorhouse.

That is as per SullyTalkz, who says, “Lincoln City and Everton hold interest in Ethan Wheatley, Everton in lead. Everton have also enquired for Jack Moorhouse, alongside Wigan Athletic.”

Everton loan could have been great for Moorhouse

Moorhouse spent last season on loan at Leyton Orient. While with the League One side, he went on to make 20 appearances.

League One football was an important learning curve for the 20-year-old.

Hopefully, next season he can take his development to the next step, and if Everton proposed a loan deal for his services, INEOS should have quickly sanctioned it.

That could have given Moorhouse a better chance of returning to M16 and forcing his way into INEOS’s plans.

However, the Toffees want a permanent transfer, and it will be interesting to see if United sanction this, potentially offering their Premier League rivals another James Garner situation, which may turn out to be a transfer blunder in years to come

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a reputable journalist with a strong Manchester United track record

✅ The midfielder has continued to be linked with a move away

⚠️ No club-to-club talks have yet taken place

TPP view

We believe Jack Moorhouse will leave Manchester United as he looks to continue his development, but with no club-to-club talks yet initiated, it remains unclear where he will land.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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