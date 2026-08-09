Lamine Camara: Crystal Palace look to pip Man United in the race for AS Monaco powerhouse

Manchester United’s transfer plans for the summer have not unfolded as fans would have imagined so far. Tasked with replacing Casemiro, who was outstanding last season, the Red Devils were expected to break the bank for a marquee signing.

The English giants were subsequently linked with several Premier League-proven midfielders before the end of last season, including Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes. However, United missed out on both, as the Englishman moved to Manchester City in a high-profile transfer while the Portuguese joined Spurs for an equally massive fee.

INEOS have replenished the midfield so far, signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. Both players have Premier League experience, while the Brazilian has also been impressive in pre-season.

However, there is a belief that the Red Devils need further reinforcements in the middle of the park as they prepare to compete in the Champions League. A third midfield signing cannot be ruled out as such, and several candidates remain linked with the club for the job from England and abroad.

One of them is AS Monaco’s tireless midfielder Lamine Camara, who has reportedly been on United’s wish list for a while.

A good fit for United?

Camara spent time with several Senegalese clubs before joining Generation Foot’s academy in 2019. Two years later, he earned his first team debut and would eventually catch the eye of Metz, who prised him away in 2023.

A year later, Monaco secured his signature in a reported €15 million deal and he has since become a first-team regular for the Ligue 1 giants. Last season, the 22 year old registered three goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, further establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in France.

Lamine Camara Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Ligue 1 24 22 3 4 6 - 1,851' UEFA Champions League 6 6 - - 2 - 516' Coupe de France 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 25/26: 31 29 3 4 8 - 2,457'

The Senegalese’s efforts have turned heads at clubs across the continent, with United also among his suitors. Camara is an all-action midfielder whose relentless pressing, progressive passing and ball recovery make him a fine addition to Carrick’s squad.

However, it now appears that another English club is already plotting to prise away the young midfielder from right under the Red Devils’ noses.

Crystal Palace make Camara move

According to Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace have already submitted an offer for Camara. The report states: “Crystal Palace, managed by Pierre Sage, have already made a concrete offer, which has landed directly on the desk of the Monaco management.”

“Following in the Eagles’ footsteps, Nottingham Forest are now set to make an official bid of their own to secure the services of the Diouloulou-born player.”

The report goes on to say that United and Liverpool are also keeping a close watch on the situation, continuing: “Finally, the big guns – Manchester United and Liverpool – remain in the wings.”

“Having already shown interest a few months ago, the Reds and the Red Devils are still keeping a close eye on developments, but are patiently waiting to see how the great game of musical chairs currently raging amongst England’s midfielders plays out before taking more concrete action.”

The report also insists that Camara’s entourage are well aware of the rising interest in his signature and are determined to choose the right sporting project for him.

Final Thoughts

Mason Mount’s injury scare on Saturday highlights why United may need to move for a third midfielder this summer. If INEOS decide on Camara for the job, they will have to make a move quickly.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a source with a decent Manchester United track record.

✅ Lamine Camara interest has previously been covered by TPP.

⚠️ No official confirmation from club.

TPP view

We believe United’s interest in Lamine Camara is genuine, but it may be limited to scouting at this stage. As such, it may be too early to suggest that INEOS will make a move for him this summer, even if Premier League rivals step up their pursuit.

Featured image Franco Arland via Getty Images

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