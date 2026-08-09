Jorge Salinas: Club chief admits they may be powerless to keep hold of Man United target



Other than a midfielder, a left-back signing is one Manchester United are expected to make between now and transfer deadline day.

Luke Shaw cannot be expected to start every game as he did last season. With Champions League football back at Old Trafford and hopes of a better run in cup competitions, playing Shaw game after game could run him into the ground.

While Patrick Dorgu and Harry Amass could have been the alternatives at left-back, they do not feature that way in plans for next season. Dorgu is now seen as a left winger, while Amass is expected to go out on loan, leaving INEOS with no option but to pursue a left-back signing.

Lewis Hall is seen as the dream signing for that position. But Newcastle United remain adamant he is not going anywhere; the Englishman is not for sale.

Enter Jorge Salinas

This tough stance has the Red Devils considering alternatives, and one already identified is Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas.

The 19-year-old is one of the finest up-and-coming Spanish talents. He has impressed those who have watched him with his progressive ball-carrying, excellent crossing, defensive composure, and aggressive one-on-one defending.

Apparently, United’s data department feels he is perfect for what Michael Carrick is building at Old Trafford, and there is a claim the Red Devils are even willing to activate the young defender’s €16 million (£13.7m) release clause.

However, there is a suggestion that the full-back’s preference is to join Barcelona, though the Catalan giants are not ready to pay anywhere close to the release clause.

Racing Santander powerless

United’s willingness to activate the release clause gives them an edge in this race, as Santander chief Aragan almost admitted.

“There’s little you can do if a giant appears,” Aragan said, as per the Metro, when quizzed on the rumours surrounding Salinas.

“We value the assets we have; we consider them important. For the club, at this time, there is no other option than to try to strengthen the team and not weaken it by losing stars. The reality is that the club that wants him has to come along with an offer.”

Some convincing needed

However, the 20-time English champions now have to do their best to convince Salinas that a move to M16 will be best for his career.

If they can manage to sway him, a deal can certainly be struck, and Shaw could have the perfect deputy to mentor to be the Red Devils’ next great left-back.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

:white_check_mark: Direct quotes from a key decision maker

:white_check_mark: United’s interest in the left-back is widely reported

:warning: United are yet to make a concrete move over the transfer

TPP view

We believe that, given Jorge Salinas has a release clause known to the public, Real Santander will surely struggle to hold on to him if it is activated. Until then, all eyes will be on which club does that.

Featured image Juan Manuel Serrano Arce via Getty Images

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