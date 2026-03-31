Robert Lewandowski: Why United are keen to sign Barcelona veteran

Manchester United are considering the idea of making a big-name signing that might divide opinion.

More than a decade ago, Sir Alex Ferguson tried to sign Robert Lewandowski from Borussia Dortmund. The Poland international told BBC Sport that he agreed to join United in 2012. However, the German giants refused to sell Lewandowski.

The Barcelona man, having won everything with Bayern Munich, is now at the other end of his career. Still, it appears he is admired in Manchester.

Manchester United open talks to sign Robert Lewandowski

According to SportsBoom, Manchester United are open to the prospect of bringing Robert Lewandowski to Old Trafford.

It is claimed United are “ready to offer” a one-year contract to the 37-year-old, who will become a free agent at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract at Barcelona.

Barcelona are also in the process of offering Lewandowski an extension, but their plan is to include a significant pay cut and performance-related bonuses.

MLS outfits, including Inter Miami, are interested in securing his services as well.

Lewandowski is seeking a multi-year deal. However, the prospect of playing in the Premier League, even for just a year, could “prove alluring” to the ten-time Bundesliga winner.

Robert Lewandowski could help Benjamin Sesko

It is believed United are eager to have the veteran striker mentor duo Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Despite being reduced to a bit-part role under Hansi Flick this campaign, Lewandowski has bagged 11 goals in 24 La Liga appearances.

Robert Lewandowski career stats

Club Appearances Goals Assists Bayern Munich 375 344 73 Borussia Dortmund 187 103 42 Barcelona 184 117 23 Lech Poznan 82 41 19 Znicz Pruszkow 32 21 1

United have a history of signing world-class veteran strikers. Both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani had largely positive stints in the Premier League.

With Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee set to leave the club this summer, Sesko would benefit from sharing the goalscoring burden with someone like Lewandowski.

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