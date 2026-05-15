Eli Junior Kroupi: Bournemouth open the door for United



With Manchester United qualifying for next season’s Champions League, they need more firepower up front to challenge on all four fronts.

To avoid a repetition of what transpired with Rasmus Hojlund, the Red Devils should look to bring in another centre-forward to reduce the burden on Benjamin Sesko.

Joshua Zirkzee, the current understudy, has proven entirely incapable of finding the net with any real consistency, and his time at Old Trafford is most likely up.

As INEOS have shown in the past, the new signing is unlikely to be an experienced player, while they prefer Premier League-proven stars.

Eli Junior Kroupi has been a revelation in the Premier League

Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi has caught United’s eye, with the 19-year-old scoring both home and away for the Cherries against the 20-time English league champions.

The former FC Lorient wonderkid can double up as an attacking midfielder, which can prove useful in the future when Bruno Fernandes decides to call it quits.

It has been a fantastic debut season in the Premier League for the Frenchman, who has netted 12 times from only 19 starts in the English top flight.

Naturally, the big sharks are all lurking with intent, but Bournemouth are desperate not to lose their young talisman.

Bournemouth might not be able to hold on

However, their stance may have softened as per SportsBoom, with the outlet claiming the team from the Vitality Stadium are eyeing possible replacements in the event the France U21 international ends up leaving.

Should any suitor submit a bid in the region of £70 million to £87 million for the “generational talent“, Bournemouth will have no choice but to accept. In that case, they will try and snap up West Ham’s Pablo.

“Another interesting angle of the transfer is Bournemouth. Here, everything depends on the young star Eli Junior Kroupi.

“If Bournemouth offloads Kroupi for an astronomical figure (rumoured numbers are in the €80-100 million range), they will enter the transfer race for Pablo.”

United need to reinforce their midfield, their backline and wide positions, and such a splurge for a backup forward remains unlikely.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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