Coventry City eye Mason Mount as Man United reach key decision

Newly promoted Coventry City are eyeing an ambitious raid to sign Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount, according to the latest report.

Premier League New Boys

Under the careful watch of Frank Lampard, Coventry stormed to the Championship title this season, finishing 11 points clear of second-place Ipswich Town. With only seven losses from 46 games, the Sky Blues scored the most and conceded the fewest goals, playing a brilliant style of football.

It marks the first time the Midlands club will play in the Premier League in 25 years, having been a founding member of the division in 1992-93.

There will be a sense of optimism that they can follow the paths laid down by Sunderland and Leeds United, the first teams to come up and survive in England’s top division in three years. The previous two campaigns – 2023/24 and 2024/25 – saw all three promoted sides promptly relegated back down to the Championship at the first attempt.

A key part of Sunderland and Leeds’ success has been excellent recruitment, with the Black Cats signing 18 players and the Lilywhites 11. The strongest recruit for each club – Granit Xhaka for Sunderland, Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Leeds – ranks amongst the best pieces of business by any club in the Premier League last summer.

If Coventry are to come up and stay up, their hopes will rest as much in the boardroom over the next three months as they do on the pitch next season.

Mount in the crosshairs

TEAMtalk reveals Lampard’s side are “weighing up an ambitious move” for Mount to help lead their survival charge. The pair previously worked together at Chelsea and Derby County, with Lampard describing the 27-year-old as a “top player” while at Stamford Bridge.

The report states Manchester United are “open to parting ways” with Mount this summer as he has failed to live up to expectations after his £55 million switch from west London in 2023.

Injuries have been his biggest obstacle, though a lack of decisive performances in these limited opportunities has further hindered his case to remain at Old Trafford.

The appointment of Michael Carrick has not helped either, as Ruben Amorim was a huge fan due to the Englishman’s versatility in his 3-4-2-1 system. Carrick’s use of a 4-2-3-1, which puts Mount in direct competition with Bruno Fernandes for the No.10 role, has rendered him an afterthought.

Final Thoughts

No one can fault Coventry’s ambition for targeting a player with Mount’s pedigree, but the United star’s wage packet – worth as much as £250,000 a week – makes any deal unviable. TEAMtalk claims there are “five Premier League sides who are monitoring his situation”, though a loan move would be their preference.

There is a growing sense that a “temporary exit could allow Mount to regain match sharpness”, with a loan move now “viewed as the most probable outcome.”

Mount is understood to be intent on remaining and fighting for his place under Carrick, however, further killing any prospect of an exit this summer. The midfielder has called Carrick “brilliant” and put his weight behind the idea of the 44-year-old getting the job full time.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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