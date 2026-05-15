Jonathan Rowe: Man United in fierce tussle with Chelsea for explosive Serie A winger



Manchester United have plans to sign a left winger this summer.

With Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho all gone, the Red Devils are left without a natural left winger at the club.

So, alongside fixing their midfield, Ineos hope to bring in a natural left winger this summer.

With that transfer need already well established, it is little surprise that some fantastic wide options have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

And now, Teamtalk are claiming it should come as no surprise if the 20-time English champions turn to Bologna’s Jonathan Rowe to solve their left-wing issues.

Battle for Jonathan Rowe

The UK outlet notes that whilst Chelsea are serious about signing the Serie A winger, “Man Utd are also in the mix, and could compete with the Blues for Rowe’s signature.”

They add that “the Red Devils have also monitored former Norwich academy graduate Rowe closely, with scouts regularly in attendance to watch him in matches.”

It is not just United and Chelsea in the running either, with Aston Villa and Galatasaray also keen, but it is the two Premier League big six clubs who are most heavily linked with a £39.2 million raid on I Rossoblù.

A game-changer signing

Rowe could prove to be a game-changer, and as his Bologna coach, Vincenzo Italiano, argues, he possesses the creativity, physical strength, and qualities to break games wide open and help a side win trophies.

He is yet to post eye-catching numbers in front of goal: just three goals and an assist, but those who have watched him closely argue it is only a matter of time before his brilliance in the final third truly comes to the fore.

Unlike other targets such as Yan Diomandé, he would not command an exorbitant fee, which makes him perhaps the one Ineos should press hard for.

He could come in and share the left wing responsibility with Matheus Cunha, with the pair pushing each other on and turning that position into one of real strength.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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