Camavinga: United target ready to leave Real Madrid after France setback

Manchester United have reportedly identified Aurelien Tchouameni as one of their preferred targets to replace Casemiro.

However, according to TEAMtalk, there is a growing sense that Tchouameni is unlikely to become available this summer, despite a training ground fallout.

This has reportedly “increased the appeal” of his Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Camavinga, with his suitors viewing him as an “attainable elite-level alternative”.

Manchester United hold talks for Eduardo Camavinga

TEAMtalk are reporting that Eduardo Camavinga is actively looking to leave Real Madrid, with a move to the Premier League “firmly in his thinking”.

Manchester United and their fierce rivals Liverpool are both showing strong interest in Camavinga, who has been left frustrated after missing out on France’s squad for the World Cup.

It is understood that the disappointment has “only strengthened Camavinga’s growing belief that he needs a fresh challenge away from Madrid”.

With the Frenchman now ready to move, the situation has “accelerated rapidly”. Camavinga‘s representatives are speaking to clubs in their bid to find the best possible move for him.

“Man Utd and Liverpool have both been spoken to again in the last week regarding the midfielder’s situation,” the report adds.

Real Madrid willing to sell Eduardo Camavinga

Despite his struggles in the Spanish capital, Camavinga is viewed as a player who “unquestionably fits” the profile of a top-calibre central midfielder.

It is thought the 23-year-old would adapt quickly to the physical and tactical demands of the Premier League, owing to his athleticism and intensity.

Eduardo Camavinga Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played La Liga 28 1 - 2 - 1,506' UEFA Champions League 11 1 1 1 1 479' Supercopa 2 - - - - 169' Copa del Rey 1 - - - - 25' Total 42 2 1 3 1 2,179'

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are open to parting ways with the ex-Rennes sensation and would likely demand a fee in the region of £50 million to sanction a sale.

It is suggested such a figure would not deter Premier League interest. However, given his stagnated development, any move would be risky, especially considering how crucial the midfield overhaul is for United’s future under Michael Carrick.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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