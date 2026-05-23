Maxi Araujo: Sporting plot to block Man United’s pursuit of 26-yo star

Manchester United’s pursuit of Maxi Araujo has forced a panicked response from Sporting CP as speculation around a big-money switch to Old Trafford grows, according to reports from Portugal.

Reinforcing the left-hand side

While a revamp in midfield is United’s main focus this summer, the club are also considering reinforcements on the left-hand side — whether at fullback or on the wing. Initially, it was believed a new left-winger would be targeted to provide a more natural option on that flank than either Matheus Cunha or Patrick Dorgu, who do their best work in other areas of the pitch.

However, the improved form from both players under Michael Carrick has seen a new left-back rise in importance, as Dorgu’s deployment further forward leaves Luke Shaw as the only option in that position.

Despite a torrid injury record, the 30-year-old Englishman has defied expectations to stay fit and play in every Premier League match this season. However, Champions League qualification will increase the workload next season, meaning an alternative is needed to avoid a relapse.

United are understood to be interested in two of Shaw’s compatriots, Lewis Hall and Myles Lewis-Skelly, as options to be his long-term successor. Newcastle and Arsenal will fight tooth and nail to keep their respective youngsters, however.

Sporting desperate to keep Araujo

This has led to Araujo rising up the ranks as a target, with the 26-year-old left-back having enjoyed a superb season in the Portuguese capital.

The Uruguay international, set to play a key role for his country at the World Cup alongside Manuel Ugarte, was outstanding in Sporting’s run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

He was equally imperious domestically, returning five goals and four assists as the Lions finished second in Liga Portugal and he was voted into the league’s team of the season.

United are understood to have held “exploratory talks” with Araujo’s representatives, though Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested, while Atlético Madrid are said to be frontrunners.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo even states there are reports indicating the Red Devils have “made an offer” worth around £70 million — the same as Araujo’s release clause — but this is yet to be backed up by more reputable sources.

Interestingly, Lisbon-based newspaper A Bola (as relayed by Sport Witness) claims Sporting have “started contacts” to persuade Araujo to remain at the José Alvalade Stadium for one more season.

The Lions will then sanction his sale next summer, mirroring the tactic they used to keep Viktor Gyokeres and Morten Hjulmand previously. Qualification for the Champions League after a second-placed finish has also strengthened their negotiating position, with Araujo now “more open to staying.”

Final Thoughts

United’s interest in Araujo makes sense as he offers an aggressive, front-foot fullback who likes to bomb forward, helping balance Cunha’s preference to cut inside from the left wing. However, if Sporting remain resolute in needing his release clause to be triggered to sanction an exit, the Red Devils will waste little time in shopping elsewhere this summer.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

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