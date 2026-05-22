Morten Hjulmand available on a cut-price fee, United ready to pounce



With Manchester United expected to challenge on all four fronts next season, the club will need as many as three midfielders to compensate for the departures of three of their current stars.

It is well established that Casemiro is set to join Inter Miami after his contract with United comes to a close in the summer.

INEOS are also keen to offload Manuel Ugarte after his disappointing two-year stint in Manchester, along with academy graduate Toby Collyer.

The plan is to spend big on an elite replacement for the Brazilian, bring in a backup option to replace the Uruguayan, and add a low-cost signing for squad depth.

Morten Hjulmand back on the menu

As things stand, the Red Devils seem to be focusing their efforts on landing a backup option, with the club close to agreeing a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson.

Their primary option was Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, but with the Englishman reportedly heading to Manchester City, the 20-time English league champions might be forced to look elsewhere.

Sandro Tonali and Carlos Baleba are among the Premier League options being monitored, with INEOS also keeping an eye on players outside England.

Morten Hjulmand of Sporting CP has long been a target for the club, but his asking price has always proved prohibitive.

Major discount on the cards

Not anymore, as per Correio da Manhã, with the Portuguese outlet reporting that Sporting president has slashed the Dane’s price by half in order to avoid friction within the squad.

Naturally, this development has attracted the attention of numerous bigwigs, including Arsenal, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid.

The report further adds that Sunday is expected to be the 26-year-old’s final game in Sporting colours.

“Morten Hjulmand wants to say goodbye to Sporting by winning the Portuguese Cup on Sunday against Torreense in the Jamor final.

Suitors lining up for Morten Hjulmand

“The Danish midfielder has been attracting interest from clubs in Spain and England. The Spanish club Atlético Madrid, who had already tried to sign him in January, are preparing to make another attempt, but will face competition from English clubs Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

“Sporting’s strong Champions League campaign has whetted the appetite of European giants to sign the team’s captain.

“Furthermore, Frederico Varandas is willing to sell the 26-year-old player for around €40 million, half of his release clause (€80 million).”

Given the “fantastic” Sporting captain’s skillset, he would make an astute purchase, especially for the price being quoted.

Sporting sure to sell

It is certain that the Denmark international will leave, as Sporting are on the hunt for a replacement, with current Tottenham Hotspur loanee Palhinha earmarked as his successor.

Whether United will seriously push to sign Morten Hjulmand will depend on the availability of Tonali, Baleba, or even Aurélien Tchouaméni. All eyes will be on how INEOS operate once the window opens.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

