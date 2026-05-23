Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arsenal open to a sale, United lie in wait



Left-back is a position that has long been neglected by Manchester United and it seems they are keen to change that this summer.

Luke Shaw has been at the club for over 12 years now, but unfortunately, injuries have derailed what promised to be a fantastic career.

The Englishman has started all Premier League games this season, but the truth is that he cannot be trusted to remain injury-free again next season.

The Red Devils have signed Alex Telles and Tyrell Malacia in the past, but both were backups to the England international and not necessarily his direct replacement.

Hunt on for Luke Shaw’s successor

Recent reports have suggested that INEOS are looking at Newcastle’s Lewis Hall to succeed Luke Shaw, but he is not the only name on the list.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is another name on United’s radar, with the 19-year-old keen for more game time after having started a mere four times in the English top flight this term.

Mikel Arteta did turn to the England U21 international in recent weeks, which seemed to suggest he would be staying at the Emirates.

But Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan has a different take on the subject. He revealed that the Gunners are planning to spend big this summer as they look to retain their Premier League crown.

Myles Lewis-Skelly could be on the move

They will need to balance it with player sales, and who better than an academy graduate, whose sale counts as pure profit.

“We reported a few months ago that he’s on United’s list for left-backs. The attraction is that he can play multiple positions as well as deputise for and eventually take over from Luke Shaw when his contract runs out.

“United definitely have him on the left-back shortlist, Lewis Hall as well.

“With Lewis-Skelly, it’s an interesting one because Arsenal might need to sell one or two players this summer to properly invest again after winning the Premier League.”

A move for Myles Lewis-Skelly makes a lot of sense

Myles Lewis-Skelly can also double up as a defensive midfielder, another position the 20-time English league champions are keen to strengthen.

The “special” star has a market value of £30 million (via Transfermarkt), but he is expected to fetch close to £50 million, given his undeniable qualities. Whether INEOS can afford such a move remains to be seen.

United have a mostly terrific record of signing players from the North London side, and the co-owners must give it their all should the Arsenal academy graduate actually end up on the market once the summer window opens.

Feature image Clive Mason via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

