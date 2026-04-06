Maghnes Akliouche: Man United’s plan to stun Liverpool emerges

Manchester United could prove to be a major stumbling block for Liverpool in their pursuit of Mohamed Salah’s successor.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have explored moves for high-profile wingers such as Paris Saint-Germain trio Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, as well as Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

However, the Reds have widened their search after seeing their initial enquiries rebuffed for the aforementioned attackers.

Liverpool keen on Maghnes Akliouche

TEAMtalk claims Liverpool have now stepped up their interest in Monaco starlet Maghnes Akliouche.

Liverpool sent scouts to watch Akliouche in action against Marseille, where Monaco won 2-1 on Sunday. The Frenchman has become an appealing target due to his “versatility, creativity and upward trajectory.”

The 24-year-old, who is capable of playing as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder, has been directly involved in 15 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Principality club this season.

Manchester United enter race to sign Maghnes Akliouche

It is added that Manchester United also dispatched scouts to monitor Akliouche at Stade Louis II.

The Red Devils are reportedly “ready to compete” with their fierce rivals for the Monaco sensation.

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Ligue 1 25 6 4 2 – Champions League 10 1 3 0 – Coupe de France 2 - 1 - - Total 37 7 8 2 –

It is understood that United are in the market for attacking reinforcements, and Akliouche has managed to grab their attention.

The report states: “With just over two years remaining on his current deal, Monaco are bracing themselves for significant interest and the expectation is that he will move on from the Principality this summer.”

Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande are also under consideration at United.

Interestingly, the two North West rivals are battling for Diomande as well. Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United want Benjamin Sesko to convince his former Leipzig teammate to snub Liverpool and move to Old Trafford

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