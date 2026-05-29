Marcus Rashford: Barcelona dream evaporating fast



Marcus Rashford could be set for heartbreak in his endeavour to prolong his dream stint at Barcelona, if the latest reports emerging from Spain are any indication.

The Mancunian scored 14 times while registering as many assists as the Blaugrana ran away with the La Liga title.

While manager Hansi Flick appeared satisfied, the Barca officials have had cold feet over triggering the Englishman’s buy option, which stands at a mere £26 million.

They initially asked Manchester United to reduce their asking price, then demanded another loan, and subsequently proceeded to dilly-dally over the payment terms.

Barcelona have plans to replace Marcus Rashford

Now with Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon on his way to the Camp Nou, there seems to be little appetite from Barca to sign the United forward on a permanent basis.

INEOS are not too concerned, as they feel they can get a better price from elsewhere, and SPORT have revealed that United’s co-owners might need to start offering their academy graduate to other clubs very soon.

The Catalan giants are reportedly interested in signing long-term target Bernardo Silva, with super agent Jorge Mendes pushing for the deal.

Should the Portuguese international end up signing for Barcelona, it will be curtains for Marcus Rashford. With a return to Old Trafford off the cards, it will be interesting to see where his future lies.

City star in, Marcus Rashford out

“Bernardo Silva is waiting for Barça, although he also has another offer from La Liga. It’s from Atlético de Madrid.

“It’s also worth noting that the arrival of Bernardo Silva would completely rule out Rashford, who has played this season at the Camp Nou on loan from Manchester United, from remaining at Barça.

“With the arrival of the Portuguese player and the already confirmed signing of Anthony Gordon, there would be no room in the squad for the English winger.”

United are also in the market for left-sided reinforcements, but it is likely to be at left-back instead of left wing after the emergence of Patrick Dorgu.

Feature image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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