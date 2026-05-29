Joshua Zirkzee makes his stance clear amid interest from Italy



Manchester United have plans to bring in an additional striker to help ease the load off Benjamin Sesko’s shoulders with the club set to compete on four fronts next season.

The Slovenian will hope INEOS can bring in help, to avoid his United career following the same trajectory as Rasmus Hojlund’s after a promising debut season.

Currently, the Red Devils have Joshua Zirkzee as the 22-year-old’s backup, and while the Dutchman rates highly on metrics such as link-up play and creativity, he lacks the killer instinct in front of goal.

In two seasons at Old Trafford, the former Bologna ace has managed a meagre nine goals, with only two coming this past term.

Joshua Zirkzee reluctant to leave

His cameos under Michael Carrick were disappointing, to say the least, which is why United’s co-owners are eager to cut their losses.

The Netherlands international’s agent has offered his services to AS Roma and Juventus, with the Giallorossi even contemplating submitting a lowball opening offer.

However, i News have reported that Joshua Zirkzee remains a very popular character in the dressing room and is keen to stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

“The i Paper has been told that, having previously expressed a desire to leave at being kept on the periphery, popular dressing-room figure Joshua Zirkzee is now not agitating for a move.

United need to be ruthless

“However, he is one of the few United can part ways with and still command a decent fee. His reputation in Italy still persists, with Roma one of his admirers.”

One thing is clear: United should not entertain a cut-price sale given the number of suitors chasing the former Bayern Munich ace’s signature.

There is a possibility of a bidding war, and INEOS should ensure they extract the best possible price from his sale. Joshua Zirkzee wanting to stay back makes sense as he will likely receive more game time next season, and his style of play is much more suited to European football as compared to the Premier League.

However, the three-time Champions League winners need to be ruthless if they want to compete next season, and unfortunately, the United No. 11‘s time is up. His departure will open up a slot with United expected to sign a veteran striker to act as backup for Sesko.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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