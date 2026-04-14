Andoni Iraola: Bombshell update emerges on United managerial target



Manchester United have been left on high alert as the reliable David Ornstein has delivered a stunning update on the future of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

On the radar

Despite the success that Michael Carrick has enjoyed in the Old Trafford dugout since he was named Ruben Amorim’s replacement at the start of the year, it’s still not a guarantee that he will be handed the job on a permanent basis.

Carrick has won seven, drawn two and lost two of the 11 games he has taken charge of. United’s most recent result, a 2-1 loss to Leeds United, has left the club in third place in the Premier League table, level on points with Aston Villa in fourth position.

While Carrick has received numerous backing from the players and his former teammates, United remain adamant that no knee-jerk reactions will be made. United’s stance is that a permanent appointment will only be made once all the available options have been considered.

Iraola has been repeatedly mentioned as a candidate for the Old Trafford hot seat. He has done a splendid job at Bournemouth since his arrival in June 2023.

He has turned Bournemouth into a consistent Premier League outfit defined by attractive, front-footed football. They have battled for European places under him, and that battle continues in the current campaign.

His contract at the Vitality Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season and a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Bournemouth were preparing a big play to try and keep the Spaniard. It was said that Bournemouth were confident of reaching an agreement.

However, Ornstein has now confirmed that Iraola and Bournemouth will part ways at the end of the season.

Iraola update

According to Ornstein, “Bournemouth sources say they tried everything possible to keep Iraola after 15 months of negotiations and, though they are disappointed to lose him, respect his decision and maintain a strong relationship.”

“The south coast club are already underway with the search for Iraola’s replacement. Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna features highly in their thinking but other candidates are under consideration.”

“Ipswich, who are challenging for Premier League promotion, want to keep McKenna but the Northern Irishman’s contract at Portman Road does contain a release clause.”

It’s understood that Crystal Palace are keen on appointing Iraola to replace Oliver Glasner. Athletic Club have also been strongly linked with Iraola but Ornstein says that such a move is currently “unlikely.”

Whether this stunning new development prompts United into action remains to be seen, but it will certainly be interesting to see how it plays out. There is no doubting that Iraola represents an intriguing alternative for the Red Devils.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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