Edwin van der Sar says Carrick made Benjamin Sesko mistake vs. Leeds



Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has insisted that Michael Carrick got it wrong with Benjamin Sesko’s selection during Monday’s loss to Leeds United.

Ineffective

Sesko had a night to forget as United fell to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford. A first-half brace from Noah Okafor put the visitors in control, leaving Carrick and his side stunned following a 24-day layoff since their last match.

Things went from bad to worse for United when defender Lisandro Martinez was sent off for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair while challenging for an aerial duel.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, the Red Devils still put up a fight and pulled one back through Casemiro, who headed home a stunning Bruno Fernandes delivery. United nearly drew level, but two goal-line clearances from Calvert-Lewin and a stunning Karl Darlow save to deny Sesko condemned them to just their second defeat under Carrick.

Speaking to the press after the final whistle, Carrick raged at referee Paul Tierney’s decision to issue a red card to Martinez.

Carrick also questioned why Leeds’ opener was allowed to stand, as Calvert-Lewin appeared to have elbowed Yoro in the face in the lead-up to the strike.

Sesko was starved of service as United showed none of the creativity that has been the hallmark of Carrick’s tenure so far. He was given the nod ahead of Bryan Mbeumo and according to Van der Sar, this was the wrong decision.

Van der Sar highlights Sesko blunder

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the Dutchman said, “What Carrick has done bringing Mainoo back in, it is important for United to have youth coming through.”

“He represents certain values and it has made him feel appreciated again has made a difference.”

Van der Sar added, “Casemiro and Ugarte are similar type of players so I think they missed him. With Benjamin Sesko up front, I am not sure if that was the right option to go to.”

Sesko has managed nine goals and one assist for United in 27 Premier League appearances this term.

The Slovenian and his teammates are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Chelsea.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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