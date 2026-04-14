Casemiro recognised with standout honour despite United’s loss to Leeds



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has earned top recognition despite the club’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United on Monday.

Casemiro stands out

Casemiro was a rare bright spot for United on a night when the club suffered humiliation at the hands of historic rivals Leeds.

United were left shellshocked by Noah Okafor’s first-half brace, the layoff of 24 days clearly taking its toll. Their woes were then compounded when Lisandro Martinez was sent off for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair during an aerial duel.

Casemiro gave United some hope of mounting a comeback when he headed home a superb Bruno Fernandes delivery. The Brazilian came close to drawing United level with another header but it was cleared off the line by Calvert-Lewin.

Benjamin Sesko also had a good attempt at goal but was thwarted by goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who produced a brilliant save to maintain Leeds’ slender advantage. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they had to settle for a loss, which is just their second under Michael Carrick.

But it was another impressive showing for Casemiro, who is enjoying a wonderful farewell tour. He announced in January that he will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Casemiro’s goal against Leeds marked his eighth of the 2025/26 campaign. It’s the most prolific season of his career. Remarkably, his previous six strikes have all been set up by Bruno Fernandes.

The five-time Champions League winner has been honoured with a spot in Troy Deeney’s BBC Premier League Team of the Week.

Casemiro recognised

Casemiro features as part of a midfield five also consisting of Okafor, Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Alex Scott (Bournemouth) and Rayan Cherki (Manchester City).

On why he selected Casemiro, Deeney wrote, “Even though he was on the losing side, he was excellent against Leeds. I don’t know whether it’s because he is leaving at the end of the season but the pressure seems to be off him.”

“Another goal would do him a lot of good.”

“He was Man Utd’s biggest focal point in the attack and had one cleared off the line. He was very, very good.”

Casemiro and United are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Chelsea.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social