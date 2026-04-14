Man United make decision on Lisandro Martinez red card appeal



Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on whether to launch an appeal for the red card that was handed to Lisandro Martinez during Monday’s meeting with Leeds United.

Refereeing storm

United found themselves on the wrong end of yet more controversial calls, this time during their 2-1 loss at the hands of Leeds United.

Noah Okafor’s first-half double gave Leeds a commanding advantage. Things went from bad to worse for United in the early stages of the second period after Martinez was given his marching orders for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s ponytail while the pair were vying for an aerial duel.

Referee Paul Tierney initially missed the incident but was advised to stop play and review it on the pitchside monitor by VAR official John Brooks. Tierney dismissed Martinez, much to the dismay of Carrick and his players. Casemiro would go on to pull one back for United but it was a case of too little too late for the Red Devils.

After the final whistle, a seething Carrick branded Martinez’s red card “absolutely shocking” and “one of the worst” he had ever seen.

In his post-match press conference, Carrick also questioned why Okafor’s opening strike was allowed to stand, when it looked like Calvert-Lewin had smashed Leny Yoro in the face with his elbow. Carrick strongly hinted that United would appeal Martinez’s sending off and now, The Telegraph have confirmed that the club has decided to go ahead.

United make Martinez decision

The Telegraph reveal, “United have now decided to follow through with an appeal.”

“Martínez is facing the prospect of a three-match ban that would rule him out of Saturday’s crucial clash at Chelsea in addition to the home games against Brentford and Liverpool.”

“The Martínez episode is the latest in a series of decisions that United feel have gone against them this season. The club lodged a formal complaint with the PGMOL, the referees’ governing body, last month after finally running out of patience in the wake of a controversial 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.”

Martinez’s layoff would represent a massive defensive headache for Carrick, with Harry Maguire’s fate uncertain and Matthijs de Ligt still recovering from a back injury.

United will learn the outcome of Maguire’s case today, after he received a red card in the Bournemouth match on 20 March.

The England international was suspended for the Leeds game but faces the possibility of also being banned for the Chelsea clash if found guilty of acting in an “improper manner” toward fourth official Matt Donohue.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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