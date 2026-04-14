Goncalo Inacio: Man United target Sporting star as price emerges

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio this summer, according to a new report.

Defensive Reinforcements

Despite Harry Maguire agreeing a contract renewal, the Red Devils are still understood to be on the hunt for reinforcements in the backline. The injury concerns over first-choice pairing Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, as well as the inconsistent displays of youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, mean that the defensive unit is not as well-stocked as it appears at first glance.

With both De Ligt and Maguire ruled out of last night’s clash with Leeds United, Michael Carrick’s side fell to an abject 2-1 defeat to their bitter rivals – a performance Lee Sharpe revealed his bewilderment at in an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person. Signed for a combined fee in excess of £120 million, Martinez and Yoro were incapable of dealing with the physical threat posed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a free transfer last summer, up top for the Whites.

The 29-year-old English centre-forward ran the pair ragged all evening, with Martinez even getting sent off midway through the second half. United were crying out for more physical robustness in the absence of their two defensive man mountains.

Two of the leading targets linked with moves to Old Trafford in recent months have been Nottingham Forest colossus Murillo and Borussia Dortmund lynchpin Nico Schlotterbeck. Both operate on the left side of central defence, indicating the profile INEOS are targeting.

It makes sense, therefore, that Inacio, Sporting’s 24-year-old centre-back with a wand of a left foot, has emerged as another option under consideration.

Another import from Lisbon

The Portugal international, who could be primed to play a key role alongside Bruno Fernandes for his country at the World Cup this summer, is enjoying a superb season in Lisbon. The Lions are currently two points off retaining their Liga Portugal title, while they face Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tomorrow evening – and Inacio has been a central pillar of this.

The 6’1 defender is exceptional in possession, possessing incisive passing and the ability to drive with the ball high up the pitch. There are many similarities to Martinez in this regard, though the Sporting star is far more physically imposing than his Argentine counterpart.

Spanish outlet Diario AS reveals United are joined by Chelsea and Liverpool in their admiration of the Almada native, while LaLiga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are also in the race.

Inacio’s contract at the José Alvalade Stadium contains a release clause worth €60m (£52m), but the report contends this figure is “negotiable”. This makes him an even more attractive proposition come the end of the season.

Final Thoughts

United have an excellent relationship with Sporting, having signed a number of players from the Portuguese club over the years, even if the one managerial import proved far less successful than his compatriots on the pitch.

And while the recent upturn in form under Carrick, with Maguire and Martinez as its defensive foundation, may have masked the need for another centre-back to be added to the ranks at Old Trafford, last night’s capitulation at the hands of a promoted side brought it painfully back into sight.

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