Maxi Araujo: Man United’s transfer plot for Sporting wizard unveiled

Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal for Sporting CP wing wizard Maxi Araujo, according to a new report.

Reinforcements Out Wide

Armed with a potentially record-breaking budget after securing a return to the Champions League, Manchester United are finalising plans for a major summer of change at Old Trafford. A complete revamp in midfield is the primary focus, with Casemiro’s exit confirmed and Manuel Ugarte looking likely to join the Brazilian if a suitable offer arrives for his services.

A £38 million deal is advancing for Atalanta enforcer Ederson, who looks primed to become the first signing under Michael Carrick. Further investment is expected to bolster the engine room, with a “marquee” replacement for Casemiro the priority.

However, reinforcements are also in the pipeline on the left-hand side – whether at full-back or on the wing. Initially, it was believed a new left-winger was in the works, but this plan has now changed, with competition for Luke Shaw considered more important.

A pair of English youngsters, Lewis Hall and Myles Lewis-Skelly, are understood to be the leading targets, though a raid on either Newcastle United or Arsenal will be extremely difficult. This has led Manchester United to identify Araujo, Sporting CP’s 26-year-old flying full-back, as an alternative after an impressive season in the Portuguese capital.

United ready to strike

A report relayed by The Peoples Person claims the Red Devils have held talks with Araujo’s camp, but a deal is far from easy.

Sporting CP want to keep hold of the Uruguay international, who is set to play a key role for his country at the World Cup next month alongside Manuel Ugarte.

Furthermore, Arsenal, freshly crowned as Premier League champions, are also in the hunt, with Mikel Arteta keen to add more attacking threat to his imperious defence.

Araujo is an all-action dynamo, capable of playing on the wing or in central midfield. His energy and work-rate are matched by superb technique, and he possesses a wand of a left foot. Seven goals and five assists show a defender capable of being decisive in the final third.

The Montevideo native was also outstanding in Sporting CP’s Champions League run, which saw his side reach the quarter-final stage. A hard-fought 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on aggregate, where the Lions outplayed Arteta’s men at the Emirates and he was one of the best players on the pitch, is a testament to this quality.

Football Fancast reveals both English rivals are “ready to bid” for Araujo, with “internal belief at both clubs that they need to act fast” as an impressive World Cup campaign “would see his price skyrocket.”

Final Thoughts

Despite Sporting CP being intent on agreeing a new deal, Araujo’s current contract – which runs until 2029 – at the José Alvalade Stadium contains a release clause worth around £70m. This gives the Portuguese giants a strong position, even if negotiations are not needed for one of his suitors to agree a deal.

Whether Manchester United, or indeed Arsenal, would be willing to pay what would essentially amount to a record fee for a full-back – currently held by the £67.4m fee Bayern Munich paid Atlético Madrid for Lucas Hernandez – is another story entirely.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

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