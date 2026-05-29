Eli Junior Kroupi: United rocked as Man City open talks for Bournemouth star

Manchester United risk losing out on yet another key target to Manchester City as the summer window begins at a furious pace, according to a new report.

Bournemouth’s Breakout Star

Eli Junior Kroupi, 19, has enjoyed a superb debut campaign for AFC Bournemouth after arriving from Ligue 1 side Lorient last year for £10 million – a deal which could prove to be one of the best value signings in the club’s history. The France under-21 international has struck 13 times in 33 appearances, breaking the Premier League’s record for most goals by a teenager, with only a few players in the entire division scoring more.

But his all-round play has been equally impressive, demonstrating the ability to be as effective deeper on the pitch as he is deadly in the opposition box. A strong work-rate without the ball – a prerequisite to play under Andoni Iraola – balances his skill with it.

As introductions to the toughest league in Europe go, it has been impressive – and this explains why virtually every top side, inside and outside of England, has placed the red-hot youngster in their crosshairs, including United.

The Sinking Dutchman

United are searching for a more reliable forward this summer as Joshua Zirkzee‘s time in M16 appears to be drawing to a close. The Dutchman is up for sale, despite a personal preference to remain, and a return to Serie A is his most likely destination.

While an experienced No.9 is considered preferable to help ease the burden on Benjamin Sesko, Kroupi is a talent worth ripping up pre-existing plans for if the possibility of a deal arises.

However, Bournemouth are understood to have issued a hands-off warning to any potential suitors. The Lorient native’s contract at the Vitality Stadium does not contain a release clause, further strengthening the Cherries’ position.

Nonetheless, this has not stopped Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona from casting admiring glances towards the south coast, though it is Manchester City who have now leapt to the front of the queue.

City Make Their Move

TEAMtalk reveals the Citizens have held “preliminary talks” with Kroupi’s camp over a switch to the Etihad this summer. They see him as a “versatile attacking option capable of bolstering their forward line.”

United are said to be “watching developments closely”, with Bournemouth laying down an £80 million asking price to “make it clear they have no intention of selling this summer.”

The Red Devils are already in the process of watching a priority target – Elliot Anderson – choose the blue half of Manchester over the red. This follows Antoine Semenyo, another Bournemouth product, having made the same decision in January.

Manchester City are preparing for life after Pep Guardiola as the Spaniard is set to depart after a decade at the club. Italian manager Enzo Maresca is set to take charge, having previously enjoyed spells at Chelsea and Leicester City.

The prospect of ‘playing under Pep’ was understood to be an influential pull for players when picking the Etihad. But the pursuit of Anderson, and potentially now Kroupi, shows Manchester City’s allure is yet to dwindle, even if there are 115 reasons why they are able to offer such an attractive package to their targets.

Final Thoughts

Kroupi is an outstanding footballer, who possesses the prototypical skillset of a modern forward, capable of playing right across the frontline, with a potent pairing of industry and inventiveness. United’s interest, along with the rest of Europe’s elite, is completely justified.

But if a fee of £80 million is the starting point for negotiations, INEOS will simply be unable to match this demand in a summer window where a revamp in midfield is the priority. The club will just have to hope Bournemouth’s resolute stance towards keeping Kroupi holds true until next summer, when the budget will be replenished and available to be directed towards other areas of the pitch.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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