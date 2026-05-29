Mason Greenwood transfer race hots up due to Fenerbahce and Spurs

Manchester United are currently finalising plans for a major transfer window this summer, during which every penny will count. A complete revamp in midfield is the priority, while reinforcements on the left-hand side and up front are also on the cards. A new No. 2 goalkeeper is likely to be needed as well.

Accordingly, any deals – from the present or the past – that generate funds for the Red Devils to allocate towards this overhaul of Michael Carrick’s squad will be welcome. This is why INEOS will be paying close attention to Mason Greenwood’s situation in France.

50% Sell-On Clause

Greenwood, 24, left Old Trafford in the summer of 2024 after facing serious legal troubles off the pitch. While the charges, which included attempted rape and assault, were dropped, the public outcry led to the player and club mutually agreeing that his career would be best served away from English football.

A £26.6 million deal was agreed with Olympique Marseille – a low price for a footballer with Greenwood’s talent, but one which reflected the controversy he will carry for the rest of his career.

United included a 50% sell-on clause with the Ligue 1 giant, though the exact parameters of this remain unclear. Some reports suggest it would entitle United to 50% of any fee Marseille generate from Greenwood’s sale, while others indicate the Red Devils would receive 50% of the profits.

The latter is far more likely to be accurate, which means United would bank £11.7m if Marseille sold Greenwood for £50mthis summer. If the former is true, it would be £25m – almost as much as the French club paid in the first place.

Red-hot race forming

Despite Greenwood boasting impressive numbers since arriving at the Orange Vélodrome – 48 goals and 17 assists in 81 appearances – Marseille are understood to be considering their top scorer’s exit this summer.

Mason Greenwood Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Ligue 1 31 28 16 6 4 - 2,381' UEFA Champions League 8 8 3 1 1 - 671' Coupe de France 4 4 6 3 1 - 345' Trophée des Champions 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 44 41 26 10 6 - 3,487'

Source: Transfermarkt.

Roberto De Zerbi’s shock departure in February, a key ally of Greenwood, has been a driving factor, with the English forward having clashed with the new coaching staff and the executive branch. New sporting director Gregory Lorenzi has confirmed that the “club are prepared to entertain transfer offers” this summer.

AS Roma are frontrunners after Greenwood’s father held talks with the Italian club, while Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keeping tabs on the situation.

However, Turkish outlet Fanatik claims Fenerbahçe have identified Greenwood as a “primary target” with moves already underway to strike a deal. Marseille are said to be asking for £48m, which would entitle United to around £10.7m or £24m, depending on the terms of their existing agreement.

The report also states Tottenham Hotspur, currently managed by De Zerbi, have “entered the race”, with Greenwood said to be angling for a return to England. This must be balanced by the uproar a move to North London would generate across the United Kingdom, however, with previous updates suggesting a pursuit was unlikely as a result.

Interestingly, Spurs have also been linked with Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at FC Barcelona but whose future at Camp Nou grows more uncertain by the day.

Feature image Miguel Medina via Getty Images

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