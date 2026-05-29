Home » Carlos Baleba: United reach verdict on whether to break the bank for Brighton star

Carlos Baleba: United reach verdict on whether to break the bank for Brighton star

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Carlos Baleba


Carlos Baleba to Manchester United was considered a dream move for INEOS last summer, and it might just continue to be exactly that: a dream, judging by the latest on that transfer.

As with last summer, United hope to bolster their midfield. In fact, it is that same transfer need which was merely postponed, with the 20-time English champions now expected to act on it.

The one big obstacle in the Baleba pursuit was always his asking price. Personal terms were never an issue; in fact, they were agreed and sealed.

It was Brighton & Hove Albion’s demand for at least £100 million that United were unwilling to meet, and that stance ultimately scuttled the deal.

Carlos Baleba was affected by the failed move

That collapse really took its toll on Baleba. He struggled to show the midfield command that had attracted United to him in the first place and looked lost at times.

For much of last season, many questioned whether he was really the player this United side needed.

Baleba may have rediscovered his form towards the end of the season, but was it enough to convince United to prioritise his capture?

Brighton still feel that if Baleba were to leave, he should depart as a marquee signing. They still want United or any other suitor to break the bank for his services.

Brighton being too ambitious could cost Baleba his dream move

That stance is now on the verge of ending any hope of this deal ever going through, with The Sun reporting:

“Interest in Carlos Baleba appears to have cooled, with the clubs apart on the transfer fee.

“United and Brighton chiefs have been in regular dialogue since last summer, but United might move on to other targets.”

Baleba would have loved to sign for United; that much is obvious, given that he had already agreed to everything for that switch.

However, once again, Brighton are about to cost him that move. Given the underwhelming season he endured, demanding £100 million for his services is nothing short of ridiculous.

Better options who will cost less

If United are unwilling to pay that figure for an in-form Sandro Tonali or Mateus Fernandes, there is little chance they would do so for Baleba.

As keen as United are to sort their midfield, unfortunately for the Cameroon international, they cannot afford to get it wrong. By now, INEOS must have a firm idea of what he is actually worth.

With heavy links to Tonali and Fernandes already emerging as United close in on the Ederson deal, it is hard to see where Baleba fits into United’s current transfer plans.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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