Morten Hjulmand: Man United’s position in race for Sporting star unveiled

A transfer war amongst England’s elite is threatening to erupt over Morten Hjulmand as the Red Devils consider launching a move for the Sporting CP midfielder, according to a new report.

Eyed by England’s Elite

Hjulmand is set to leave the Portuguese capital this summer after three years with the Lions.

Despite his contract containing a release clause worth €80 million, the 26-year-old has a “verbal agreement” in place with president Frederico Varandas over an exit if an offer worth €50m (£43.5m) arrives from a top club.

The Denmark international was made the club’s captain by Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim before the 40-year-old tactician swapped Lisbon for Manchester to take the reins of the Red Devils. However, Hjulmand has remained one of the standout midfielders not already playing for a major European side in his coach’s absence, helping propel Sporting to another Liga Portugal title last season.

Manchester City are tracking the 6’1″ enforcer after the arrival of Sporting’s director of football, Hugo Viana, at the Etihad in July 2025. However, Caught Offside reveals United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also hot on his trail, setting up a potential bidding war amongst the Premier League heavyweights.

United leading the charge

Along with their rivals on Merseyside, the report states the Red Devils are “leading the race to sign him and both of them can offer him a promising project with a similar wage package.” INEOS are understood to view Hjulmand as a “potential successor” in midfield as Casemiro‘s time at Old Trafford draws to a close.

The dismal form of Manuel Ugarte – one of the worst players on the pitch in last night’s abject 1-2 loss to Leeds United – has further strengthened the need for investment in the middle of the pitch. Interestingly, Hjulmand took Ugarte’s place at Sporting after the 25-year-old Uruguayan left to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, with Amorim believed to have preferred the former over the latter.

Caught Offside reveals sources in the industry consider the Dane as “one of the most complete ‘Number 6’ currently performing at a high level, combining physical strength with the ability to control tempo and launch attacks from deep positions.”

Liverpool’s recruitment team admire his “versatility and endurance”, while Tottenham Hotspur see a “potential cornerstone in their midfield system, capable of providing balance between defensive structure and forward progression.”

Final Thoughts

There would be a certain irony if Hjulmand were to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams this summer to take Ugarte’s place for the second time in their careers. The Sporting captain offers a potent pairing of physical and technical attributes, with an outstanding attitude and leadership in the dressing room.

United’s primary targets in midfield are expected to cost up to £100 million as the dreaded Premier League tax rears its ugly head. However, two new recruits will be needed to fix the team’s failing engine room, meaning a cut-price swoop for Hjulmand as the second signing could prove an astute piece of business.

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