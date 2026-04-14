Mamadou Sangare: What Juventus think about United’s plan for Lens midfielder

Manchester United’ lack of quality in the middle of the park haunted Michael Carrick yet again, as Leeds United outmuscled the Red Devils to take all three points at Old Trafford.

In the absence of Kobbie Mainoo, Carrick handed Manuel Ugarte his first start under his reign. The South American midfielder offered nothing with the ball at his feet and frequently failed to stop Leeds from entering the final third.

The Leeds debacle should serve as a wake-up call for the United hierarchy to completely overhaul the midfield ahead of next season.

Manchester United prepared to make move for Mamadou Sangare

Manchester United are understood to be scouring the market for midfielders, with RC Lens’ Mamadou Sangare emerging as the latest name to capture their attention.

According to Calciomercato.it, United and Chelsea are battling Juventus for Sangare, whose impressive performances in Ligue 1 have quickly made him a sought-after midfielder. He only joined Lens from Austrian side Rapid Wien last year.

The technically gifted 5’10” midfielder excels in duels and possesses quick feet and sharp movement to glide past opponents in the middle of the park.

It is suggested that Juventus’ move for Sangare may depend on Champions League qualification. However, the report claims United and Chelsea are ready to launch a major auction in the summer.

This has pushed Juventus general manager Damien Comolli to consider accelerating efforts to sign the Malian midfield enforcer.

The 23-year-old is valued at around €30 million (£26.1m), but this could rise further in the event of a bidding war. At the current valuation, Sangare should definitely be on the agenda at Old Trafford.

Manchester United confident of signing ex-Ligue 1 sensation

Meanwhile, former Ligue 1 gem Carlos Baleba is understood to be one of United’s priority targets.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are confident of signing Baleba from Brighton “with a fee far closer to internal valuations.”

Baleba’s profile remains “an ideal match” for the United squad, owing to his physicality and ability to cover large areas of the pitch.

Sangare offers similar traits while also being effective going forward. The Lens sensation has been directly involved in six goals in 25 Ligue 1 appearances.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social