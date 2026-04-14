Marcos Senesi: Man United’s pursuit of Bournemouth star ramps up

Manchester United’s hopes of striking a deal for Marcos Senesi have increased as a major rival for the AFC Bournemouth defender is expected to drop out of the race, according to Ben Jacobs.

Free Transfer

Despite enjoying a superb campaign at the heart of Andoni Iraola’s side, Senesi will depart the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season. The 28-year-old Argentine‘s contract is set to expire, and he has already reached a mutual understanding with the Cherries that a renewal will not be signed.

Instead, he will test the free agency market, with a host of top clubs across Europe expressing interest in a bargain swoop for one of the Premier League’s most in-form centre-backs.

Initially, the former Feyenoord star was believed to be seeking a move to a European giant such as Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona or Juventus. However, recent reports indicate he is now prioritising one of England’s top six, with a firm desire to remain on British shores next season.

United are one of his suitors, with INEOS on the hunt for defensive reinforcements even after the decision to extend Harry Maguire’s contract. They were expected to be joined in the hunt by Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but in a sharp twist, Jacobs reveals the Blues are now set to bow out of the race as they look for more height to add to their backline.

Another one bites the dust

The talkSPORT reporter reveals Senesi is “hoping to agree terms with a new club” before the current season finishes.

“A verbal agreement between Senesi and Bournemouth was in place heading into the January window, with all parties comfortable he would not exit mid-season. This proved to be the case, with the 28-year-old staying put despite being previously targeted by Chelsea, as well as interest from further afield.

“Sources have told talkSPORT that Senesi was originally keen to explore a move abroad and had initial interest from both Juventus and Atletico Madrid. He is still being tracked by Italian clubs, but there is also Premier League interest from Tottenham and Manchester United.”

Jacobs contends Chelsea are “prioritising height and strength” as they look to provide a more experienced partner to Levi Colwill. As such, the 6’1 Senesi – a defender with more talents in possession than out – has dropped down the ranks, despite having many admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Described as “ultra-progressive centre-back in possession who commits a very high number of defensive actions per game,” Senesi is an aggressive defender who still ranks poorly for aerial duels. This does not detract from his overall effectiveness as a backline orchestrator, but it does mean he needs specific conditions in which to thrive.

Final Thoughts

The west London club dropping out of the race is a major boost for United as the pool of options Senesi will consider continues to narrow. For example, Tottenham Hotspur would fit the bill on paper, but are increasingly at risk of relegation and have become a graveyard for new signings.

This would leave Liverpool as the Red Devils’ main competitor for the Argentine enforcer, with the caveat being he plays in the exact same position – left centre-back – as Arne Slot’s captain, Virgil van Dijk. By contrast, Senesi would be in competition with his compatriot, Lisandro Martinez, at Old Trafford, a talented defender but one who has been unable to stay fit since joining from Ajax for £57 million in 2022.

It is increasingly likely United will be able to offer Champions League football next season as well, while Liverpool’s hopes of returning to Europe’s elite competition hang in the balance at present. An experienced alternative to Martinez would prove an astute signing, as last night’s implosion to Leeds United at Old Trafford proved.

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