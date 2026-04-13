Man United learn how much they must pay to win Maghnes Akliouche race



Manchester United have been informed how much they need to fork out to secure the signature of AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche.

Akliouche interest

United are set for another busy summer transfer window as they increasingly inch closer to securing Champions League football. With United being in Europe next season, they will need a much deeper squad than they currently have due to the increased workload.

Midfield appears to be the priority but other positions could also come into play, including the attack. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are expected to permanently leave the club at the end of the season, while there is also uncertainty over the future of Joshua Zirkzee.

United are believed to be keen on bolstering their options in the wing areas especially and some of the players they continue to be linked to include Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Mateus Mane (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) and Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig).

Akliouche has emerged as another target for the Red Devils as they continue to broaden their search. Akliouche came through the youth system at Monaco before he broke into the first team. He has made over 130 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Although he is primarily a right-sided attacker, Akliouche can also operate on the left side and in central areas.

The 24-year-old has notched six goals and three assists in 26 top-flight appearances this term. He has also contributed one goal and three assists in 10 Champions League games.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Akliouche is also admired by Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur are another Premier League side that have been credited with an interest in the France international.

As the race for his services heats up, Football Insider have disclosed just how much it will cost to land Akliouche.

Akliouche update

Football Insider claim that United will have to pay north of £40million to sign Akliouche.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, “I’m sure there’ll be a number of clubs who’ll be keeping tabs on Akliouche this summer.”

“He’s under contract at Monaco until 2029, so they would demand a decent fee for him, probably around £40m plus.”

The report further states that United are open to offers for Zirkzee. Several Italian clubs are said to be monitoring the Dutchman’s situation.

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