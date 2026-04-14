Noah Sadiki eyed by Man United as Sunderland make position clear

Manchester United are prepared for a battle with their Premier League rivals to sign Sunderland enforcer Noah Sadiki this summer, according to a new report.

Midfield Rebuild

The Red Devils are prioritising an overhaul of their midfield as Casemiro‘s time at the club draws to a close and Manuel Ugarte‘s future grows more precarious by the week.

United’s dismal 2-1 defeat at the hands of arch-nemesis Leeds at Old Trafford last night, with both the Brazilian and Uruguayan starting in the middle, hammered home the urgent need for reinforcements.

At least two big-money recruits are expected to arrive, with INEOS focusing on options with Premier League pedigree. Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) is the leading target, though Manchester City are understood to be frontrunners for the 23-year-old Englishman’s signature.

Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), and Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) also feature highly on the list as United look to repeat last summer’s trick to fix their misfiring attack.

But TEAMtalk reveals another option “firmly on the radar” is Sadiki, the DR Congo international who has enjoyed a “stellar maiden campaign” at the Stadium of Light after arriving from Union SG for £15 million last summer.

Eyed by England’s Elite

The report contends United have been “tracking the 21-year-old midfielder closely” as part of their plans to fix a stalling engine room – and they are now ready to “step up” plans to sign the Sunderland star.

However, the Red Devils are set to be “joined by several Premier League rivals ahead of the summer window,” suggesting a potential transfer battle could erupt.

Chelsea are understood to also have “stepped up their interest”, while Arsenal have been similarly impressed by the 5’8 destroyer. Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the hunt, though United would have little trouble dispatching either side in a bidding war.

However, Sunderland are adamant Sadiki will remain in the north east beyond this season. Well-placed sources indicate there is “no current intention of sanctioning a sale” with the player seen as a “central figure” in the long-term project at the Stadium of Light.

“The Black Cats are aiming to push on next season and believe they have the foundations for the European qualification spots again, with Sadiki seen as a key part of those ambitions.”

Final Thoughts

Sunderland’s firm position that the Congolese midfielder is not for sale does not rule out an exit by any stretch of the imagination. However, it does ensure a significant offer will be required to prise him away from Tyne & Wear, which may encourage United to stick with one of the more established options on their shopping list.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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