Lewis Hall: Man United learn Newcastle’s price for heir to Shaw

Manchester United are reportedly braced for a battle with Europe’s elite to secure Lewis Hall’s signature this summer, as the Red Devils hunt for a long-term successor to Luke Shaw.

Fixing the fullbacks

Despite starting all 32 Premier League matches this season, Shaw‘s injury history means that the 30-year-old Englishman cannot be relied upon to play every week next year.

The reduced schedule, due to a lack of European football and dismal runs in the domestic cups, will be ramped up as United look likely to secure a return to the Champions League, even after yesterday’s shock defeat to Leeds at Old Trafford.

Patrick Dorgu, who was signed with the intention of being a wing-back last year, is yet to be consistently trialled as a traditional left-back in a red shirt. The 21-year-old Denmark international played there for his previous club, Lecce, but it remains a question mark whether he can provide competition to Shaw in this deeper role.

As such, United are understood to be exploring options on the left-hand side of defence – with Hall, Newcastle United and England’s first-choice left-back, emerging as a primary target.

Other options under consideration are Arsenal starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly and Eintracht Frankfurt’s touchline terror, Nathaniel Brown. However, it is Hall who is the most accomplished of the three, having established himself as one of the finest fullbacks in Europe this season at St James’ Park.

Newcastle dig in

Naturally, Newcastle United are reluctant to lose one of their prized assets, particularly as a host of their best players – Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, among others – are being linked with exits this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side have endured a difficult campaign, currently languishing in 12th in the table and having already exited all cup competitions. The economic situation off the pitch is similarly strained, leading to the prospect of big-money departures at the end of the season.

Caught Offside reveals Newcastle United consider Hall a “vital part of their long-term vision” and have “no intention of letting him leave easily.” He arrived on Tyneside from Chelsea in 2023 on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy worth £35 million.

Consequently, an opening bid in the region of £50-55m would be required to kickstart negotiations, though the Magpies would “likely demand significantly more if multiple clubs entered a bidding contest.”

United are understood to be joined in this red-hot race by elite clubs both inside and outside of England, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City set to rival them. Further afield, Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are also “tracking” the defender’s progress – a testament to just how highly regarded the Cobham graduate is across the continent.

Final Thoughts

Hall is undoubtedly one of the finest defenders operating in the Premier League at present. His profile – a homegrown 21-year-old talent with experience of Champions League and international football – is the textbook definition of what INEOS want to add to the ranks at Old Trafford.

If an opening offer in the region of £50m quickly climbs to the £60-65m mark, it would still prove an astute signing in a position which has the potential to destabilise United next season. They must move quickly, however, as Hall is primed to play a key role for England at the World Cup, which could drive his price up even higher.

It would constitute an explosive raid to capture a defensive jewel from one of the club’s bitter rival, particularly given the recent bad blood between United and Newcastle. But football is a zero sum game and your enemies’ loss counts as your own win – and Hall arriving at Old Trafford this summer would be as big a boost for the Red Devils as it would a blow for the Magpies.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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