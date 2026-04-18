Chelsea 0-1 Man United: Match Report

Manchester United travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in another crucial match in the race for Champions League qualification.

First half

Liam Delap broke into the United penalty area early in the match, but Ayden Heaven tracked back well to make a vital tackle.

Moments later, Benjamin Sesko found some space outside the area, but his long-range effort was well blocked by the Chelsea defence.

The hosts almost took the lead when Estevao took on Luke Shaw and curled a beautiful shot just wide of Senne Lammens’ post.

United had an incredible chance when Fernandes released Mbeumo down the left in oceans of space. He cut in and played the ball back to Matheus Cunha, but the Brazilian’s first touch was incredibly heavy, and he lost a great chance to open the scoring. To add insult to injury, he picked up a yellow card for a late tackle while trying to recover the ball he lost due to his poor touch.

Just before the 30th minute, Heaven gave away a needless free kick on the edge of the area when he brought down Cole Palmer. Fortunately, the wall did its job and blocked the effort.

United rode their luck further when Enzo Fernandez won the ball back in the box but curled his effort just wide of Lammens’ post.

The Red Devils once again lived a charmed life when Delap touched into an empty net, but fortunately he was offside after Lammens’ poor parry.

Against the run of play, United grabbed a huge goal just before half-time. Great play down the right by Fernandes resulted in a ball across goal, and Cunha made no mistake this time, burying the ball into the back of the net.

The half-time whistle blew and Michael Carrick’s side went in 1-0 up in a potentially season-defining match.

Second half

The second half started at a slow pace but after six minutes, United broke free in a counter attack but Fernandes’ left footed shot drifted harmlessly wide.

Chelsea almost equalised when Delap crashed a header off the underside of the crossbar from a great cross from Pedro Neto.

Just after the hour mark, Palmer turned a Malo Gusto cross wide when given space in the United penalty area.

United almost grabbed a second on the counter when Sesko played in Fernandes but his pass almost comically deflected into the corner of the Chelsea goal.

Chelsea went up the pitch and were once again inches from equalising when Mazraoui headed the ball off his own crossbar, much to the relief of the United fans.

The home side kept up the pressure and Neto’s shot was well blocked by Mainoo.

The away side had a great chance to kill off the match on yet another counter attack but Mbeumo wastefully failed to beat his man when cutting into shoot.

United got another scare when Moises Caicedo unleashed a ferocious shot that just escaped Lammens’ post once again.

The away side held out bravely despite a barrage of corners and free kicks for Chelsea and took a massive step towards qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Starting XI: Lammens, Dalot, Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko

Subs: Amad, Mount, Zirkzee

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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