Rock-solid Ayden Heaven delivers colossal display in win vs. Chelsea



Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven put in a rock-solid performance on his return to the starting XI, helping the team to a big 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

Back to winning ways

Matheus Cunha scored the only goal of the game as United secured all three points vs. Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Heading into the game, United were under pressure to register a win, having been held to a draw by Bournemouth and lost to Leeds in their two previous outings.

Chelsea began as the far sharper side, controlling possession and looking to slice through United. However, United had their own opportunities, including one that landed at Cunha’s feet, but the Brazilian botched the moment, unable to bring the ball under control.

But Cunha eventually made amends as he got on the end of a superb Bruno Fernandes delivery to fire home.

Twice Chelsea struck the bar, and they came close on other occasions as well, but United weathered the storm and escaped Stamford Bridge with the victory. The Red Devils have now opened a 10-point gap between themselves and Liam Rosenior’s men.

Missing Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire through suspension, as well as Leny Yoro through injury, United handed Heaven a start in central defence alongside Noussair Mazraoui.

Heaven’s start was a shaky one. He almost landed in hot water after diving recklessly into a challenge with Cole Palmer, but he escaped without punishment and grew into the game from there.

Heaven’s performance

The Englishman won 100% of the aerial duels he vied for. He was brilliant on the ball, registering a pass accuracy of 89%.

Heaven touched the ball 59 times.

A rock at the back, the 19-year-old made four blocks. He put in three tackles, winning all three of them (100% win rate).

He also made three clearances, playing a crucial role in United keeping the clean sheet.

Stat Value Aerial duels won 100% Pass accuracy 89% Total touches 59 Blocks 4 Tackles attempted 3 Tackles won 3 Clearances 3 Passes into the final third 2 Goals conceded 0

Ayden Heaven’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 100% aerial duels won

89% pass accuracy

59 total touches

4 blocks

3 tackles attempted

3 tackles won

3 clearances

2 passes into the final third

0 goals conceded Outstanding. 👊 pic.twitter.com/Xvw37Sn7r6 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 18, 2026

Having impressed against Chelsea, Heaven will surely hope that his performance earns him a continued place in the team once Maguire reclaims his spot in the starting XI.

United are next in action on Monday, 27 April, when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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