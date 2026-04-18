Home » Rock-solid Ayden Heaven delivers colossal display in win vs. Chelsea

Rock-solid Ayden Heaven delivers colossal display in win vs. Chelsea

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Delap and Heaven


Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven put in a rock-solid performance on his return to the starting XI, helping the team to a big 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

Back to winning ways

Matheus Cunha scored the only goal of the game as United secured all three points vs. Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Heading into the game, United were under pressure to register a win, having been held to a draw by Bournemouth and lost to Leeds in their two previous outings.

Chelsea began as the far sharper side, controlling possession and looking to slice through United. However, United had their own opportunities, including one that landed at Cunha’s feet, but the Brazilian botched the moment, unable to bring the ball under control.

But Cunha eventually made amends as he got on the end of a superb Bruno Fernandes delivery to fire home.

Twice Chelsea struck the bar, and they came close on other occasions as well, but United weathered the storm and escaped Stamford Bridge with the victory. The Red Devils have now opened a 10-point gap between themselves and Liam Rosenior’s men.

Missing Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire through suspension, as well as Leny Yoro through injury, United handed Heaven a start in central defence alongside Noussair Mazraoui.

Heaven’s start was a shaky one. He almost landed in hot water after diving recklessly into a challenge with Cole Palmer, but he escaped without punishment and grew into the game from there.

Heaven’s performance

The Englishman won 100% of the aerial duels he vied for. He was brilliant on the ball, registering a pass accuracy of 89%.

Heaven touched the ball 59 times.

A rock at the back, the 19-year-old made four blocks. He put in three tackles, winning all three of them (100% win rate).

He also made three clearances, playing a crucial role in United keeping the clean sheet.

StatValue
Aerial duels won100%
Pass accuracy89%
Total touches59
Blocks4
Tackles attempted3
Tackles won3
Clearances3
Passes into the final third2
Goals conceded0

Having impressed against Chelsea, Heaven will surely hope that his performance earns him a continued place in the team once Maguire reclaims his spot in the starting XI.

United are next in action on Monday, 27 April, when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Michael Carrick purrs over “incredible” Man United duo...

Under Michael Carrick, United make mistakes but always...

Four things we learned as Man United defeat...

Chelsea 0-1 Man United: Match Report

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings

Lee Sharpe bewildered by Man United’s performance vs...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.