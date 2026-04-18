Chelsea 0-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United held on for all three points as they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 5.5 – Fumbled a shot from Enzo Fernandez but apart from that, didn’t do much wrong.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Rendered Alejandro Garnacho almost completely ineffective. Solid defensively and a big reason why United kept a clean sheet.

Ayden Heaven 6 – A rash beginning, which saw him get away with what looked like a reckless foul on Cole Palmer, but he recovered well from it and enjoyed a superb game on his reintroduction to the starting XI.

Noussair Mazraoui 5 – Gave one or two free-kicks in very dangerous areas and almost cost United a goal when he allowed Wesley Fofana to tower over him, but the visitors were saved by the bar.

Luke Shaw 7 – Defended well, making multiple crucial clearances inside the box to snuff out dangerous Chelsea attacks. An astute performance.

Casemiro 4 – Sloppy in possession and seemed to struggle with the intensity and pace of the game at times.

Kobbie Mainoo 7 – Calm and composed. Showed United exactly what they were missing against Leeds in his absence. Recycled the ball well and kept things ticking nicely.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Brilliant assist for Matheus Cunha to break the deadlock for United. His 18th of the season, which leaves him just two shy of matching the Premier League assist record, which is jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

Bryan Mbeumo 3 – Another difficult outing, where he struggled to make things stick.

Matheus Cunha 8 – Excellent finish to open the scoring, having missed another good opportunity just moments before.

Benjamin Sesko 3 – Same as Mbeumo. A frustrated evening where not much came off for him.

Substitutes

Mason Mount 6 – Bright and energetic when he came on.

Amad 5 – An OK cameo

Joshua Zirkzee 5 – Held up the ball well in the dying embers to help United get over the line.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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