Under Michael Carrick, United make mistakes but always make amends



Heavily beleaguered at the back, yet Manchester United battled past Chelsea to claim a 1-0 win away at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

This was United’s first away win against the Blues in six years, and the gap between the visitors and Chelsea increased to 10 points, a huge boost in the race for Champions League football.

The performance on the night was far from vintage United, but the effort put in by the players, given the lack of options at the back, shows what a close-knit group Michael Carrick has built in a short time.

With Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez suspended and Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro out injured, Ayden Heaven started his first game under the caretaker head coach.

Beleaguered defence, yet never gave up

Alongside him, Carrick was forced to turn to right-back Noussair Mazraoui due to the absence of senior options.

The duo started slowly, with the ex-Arsenal ace giving away a free-kick in a dangerous position early on.

Both looked shaky, but gradually grew into the game and by the end, they managed to keep a clean sheet against all the odds.

Same for goalscorer Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian fluffed his lines from his first chance of the game but he did not allow that to affect him.

Cunha positivity

And he finished his subsequent chance with aplomb from yet another Bruno Fernandes assist.

Earlier this season, under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils often looked lost when the opposition were in the ascendancy and heads often used to drop under pressure or when players made individual errors.

But not under Carrick. Yes, performances have been inconsistent at best since that breathtaking start, but the players seem to be doing their best for him.

Even in the previous Leeds loss, the team gave it their best shot and came mighty close to rescuing a point despite being a man down.

How Carrick era is different from doomed Amorim period

Pundits and experts will talk a lot about tactics, but a head coach coming in and giving players the confidence and belief to express themselves can often be the difference between disappointment and glory.

With the 20-time English league champions currently in third and in control of their own destiny, the dream of Champions League football returning to Old Trafford looks well within reach.

And Carrick surely must be quietly confident of his own position as INEOS ramp up their search for the next permanent United head coach.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

