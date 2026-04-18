Michael Carrick purrs over “incredible” Man United duo after win vs. Chelsea



Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has hailed Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui for their “immense” contributions during the 1-0 win over Chelsea.

United triumph over Chelsea

Matheus Cunha scored the only goal of the contest at Stamford Bridge, securing United all three points against the Blues.

United came under pressure during certain spells of the game as Chelsea pushed for an equaliser, but they held on for the victory, opening a 10-point gap between themselves and Liam Rosenior’s side.

Central to United’s victory was the central defensive partnership of Heaven and Mazraoui. The pair were named in the starting XI, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez ruled out due to suspensions.

Heaven endured a shaky start, which saw him get away with a rash challenge on Cole Palmer. Mazraoui, on the other hand, gave away one or two free-kicks in very dangerous areas and allowed Wesley Fofana to tower over him for a header that struck the bar.

Nevertheless, the two defenders composed themselves and grew into the game, proving solid throughout and playing a key role in registering the clean sheet.

The two earned special praise from Carrick in his post-match media duties.

Carrick lauds duo

Carrick told BBC Match of the Day, “We feel it was deserved. The set-backs we have had the last few days, the centre-back partnership we had it would be a bit of a challenge but I felt the defence was immense in difficult circumstances.”

“We looked dangerous on the break. The performance, to come here and win, we had to be disciplined and the attitude was top drawer for me tonight and we got the win which we are delighted about. I thought through the middle of the team we were particularly good. They have some really good players and you can’t switch off.”

“There’s a gap in the league [to being outside Champions League places]. It wasn’t so much that but the enjoyment of the win. Coming here is tough, we have found it hard over the years and to have that moment in the end, they are the ones you want to remember.”

“We won’t get carried away but we will enjoy the result tonight.”

Carrick also told TNT Sports, “I can’t play that one down, that was massive, that was a big win for us. They had some opportunities but to keep a clean sheet and defend like we did, there was a lot of work that had to go into the last day or so in terms of prepping the team with a new back four.”

“I thought Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui coming in were incredible, Ayden being such a young age and Noussair not really playing centre back in a back four.”

“I have to give the coaching staff a lot of credit on getting the boys ready for that. I thought the boys put a magnificent performance in tonight.”

On changes coming to the club, “Make them understand and appreciate playing for this club. It’s easy to forget the position that we’re in. We can play batter, there’s lots of layers to come but we’ve got results to build momentum and a foundation.”

On Fernandes, who registered his 18th assist of the campaign and is now closing in on the Premier League assist record, “His impact has been immense for a period of time, he’s carried that all the way through. He plays most games, he’s fit, he’s hungry.”

“He had a big shift to do in the middle but he was willing to do that for the team. He’s a big personality, he’s the captain for a reason. Sometimes it’s leading by example and showing the way. He’s vocal, he’s a big presence on the pitch. He’s been a big part of this club over the last few years.”

Carrick continued, “Coming here we haven’t had a great record. Records are there to be broken. It’s a tough league. It’s getting the perspective on that. It was disappointing against Leeds at home. Today coming here and having the moment with the fans at the end, the boys enjoyed that one.”

Asked about Champions League qualification, Carrick remarked, “Big win for us, we wanna look behind us. I understand what it means but we want to try and improve and move forward. We’re still not high enough. Its good for support, I hope they enjoy it travelling home and away.”

“We win some, might not always win but doing it a way where everyone can buy into it and have a connection, it’s what we’re all in for.”

On his future, Carrick said, “I love being here. I understand the situation, it’s a bit out my hands. You want to be parts of nights like this, part of special things, create a team. I haven’t got a time frame.”

United are next in action on Monday, 27 April, when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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