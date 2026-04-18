Fridolina Rolfo: United Women star expresses her disappointment

Manchester United Women can be very pleased with the impact their summer signings have made this season.

Summer success

Deadline day arrival Jess Park has been a revelation, winning numerous accolades and proving crucial to United’s run in Europe and domestically.

Julia Zigiotti Olme has also been a massive plus point and has brought much-needed experience and calmness to the centre of the park.

Fellow Swede, Fridolina Rolfo, has also been very successful, scoring crucial goals in the Champions League, such as the match-winner versus Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase of the tournament.

The veteran winger has had her injury issues this season for United, but when fit, she has been a key member of the squad. This can be seen in her playing 90 minutes in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich.

National team woes

Unfortunately, this has not been the case for her national team, Sweden.

She was not involved in Sweden’s 2-1 defeat to Denmark in World Cup qualification on Tuesday night.

In fact, her last contribution for her national side was a 16-minute cameo from the bench against the Italians in March.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has reported comments from Rolfo claiming that she is far from happy with the decisions of her new boss, Tony Gustavsson.

The 107-capped player explained, “of course I’m very disappointed, I’m not happy because I always want to play.”

Elaborating on her issues, she explained, “when you get on the pitch you have to do what you can and try to influence the game. Have I done it with the coach? No, it’s not something I have to say anything about. It remains between us. The only thing I can say is that I want to play at all costs and prove that I deserve to play.”

Sweden will take on Serbia later today and Rolfo will be desperate to get the chance to add to her impressive 33 international strikes.

Fridolina Rolfo stats

WSL matches played Goals Assists Mins played 16 3 1 833

Source: fotmob.com

Featured image Aitor Alcade via Getty Images

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