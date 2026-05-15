Juan Riquelme Angulo: Race heating up for the Ecuadorian Haaland



Manchester United cannot afford to repeat the mistake they made with Rasmus Hojlund when it comes to Benjamin Sesko.

The Dane also arrived as a young star, hoping to succeed at Old Trafford where other young forwards had failed.

Then-manager Erik ten Hag had asked for support for the Denmark international to avoid burdening him with the sole responsibility of leading the team’s attack.

However, the Glazers opted against it, and by his sophomore campaign, the former Atalanta ace’s confidence was shot and his performances dipped beyond acceptable levels.

Benjamin Sesko needs help

As a result, he was shipped out to Napoli on loan, where he is expected to remain for the long term.

United’s new No.9 has started in fine fashion, and does look better than his predecessor. But with the Red Devils qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the Slovenian cannot do it all on his own.

This is why the 20-time English league champions of bringing in a backup striker, and Spanish outlet AS have added an interesting name into the mix.

It is well known that INEOS are not in the habit of signing players above 26, and they remain keen on scouring the South American market.

Juan Riquelme Angulo scouted

Diego Leon is one recent signing, as is Cristian Orozco. Now, an Ecuadorian in the form of Juan Riquelme Angulo could be about to make the switch.

Plying his trade for Independiente del Valle, the 18-year-old has two goals for the first team in only 165 minutes of action.

His form has attracted the attention of United, Barcelona, Benfica, and Porto. His lanky build and keen eye for goal have already earned him the moniker, “Haaland from Ecuador”.

“Ten matches for Independiente del Valle and an emergency call-up to the Ecuadorian national team have already been enough for Juan Riquelme Angulo to attract the attention of clubs across Europe.

Perfect INEOS signing

“In an era where talent is increasingly being scouted at a younger age from the Old Continent, AS has learned that Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Benfica, and Porto are exploring the possibility of signing him.”

He has been described as possessing “remarkable technique” along with dazzling pace, traits United could certainly do with up top.

Independiente del Valle have been known to produce superstars, with the likes of Moisés Caicedo, Piero Hincapié, Willian Pacho, and Kendry Páez all starring in Europe.

United had come perilously close to landing Caicedo, and they should look to make amends and not miss the chance to secure the services of Juan Riquelme Angulo on the cheap.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

