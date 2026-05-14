Abde Ezzalzouli: What Manchester United think about Real Betis winger

Manchester United are keen to strengthen their left wing but have no plans to reinstate Marcus Rashford.

In an ideal scenario, Barcelona would trigger Rashford’s £26 million buy option and extend his stay at Camp Nou. The Englishman has been directly involved in 28 goals, but with Barcelona being Barcelona, there remains uncertainty over his future.

The debt-ridden Catalan club wants United to lower their already agreed-upon demands and, at the same time, are also exploring the market to find cheaper alternatives.

One such name on their shortlist is Abde Ezzalzouli. However, they now face competition from the Red Devils.

Manchester United keen on Abde Ezzalzouli

Speaking to The United Stand, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Manchester United have been looking at Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli recently.

It is believed United “really like” the left-sided attacker, who has taken his game to another level this campaign, around two years after leaving Barcelona for Betis.

The 24-year-old Moroccan has proven to be a nightmare to defend against, owing to his relentless dribbling and electric pace. His decision-making is also astute, underlined by his 14 goals and 13 assists this term.

Abde and former United right-winger Antony have formed a threatening partnership in attack in Seville, ensuring a remarkable Champions League qualification for Manuel Pellegrini.

United should definitely consider signing Abde, who has all the tools to add spark and width to Michael Carrick’s frontline. The Morocco international is under contract until 2029 and has a release clause of €60m.

Barcelona told to sign Marcus Rashford

Interestingly, Barcelona reportedly hold a percentage of Abde’s economic rights, meaning any sale would put them in line for a considerable windfall. Perhaps that might help them sign Rashford permanently.

Recently, former Barca boss and current Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman urged the Spanish giants not to miss out on the opportunity of signing Rashford for a bargain fee.

He said: “If Barcelona let him return to Manchester United after this loan spell, I think they’ll regret it hugely. Because €30 million in today’s market for a player with these qualities, these stats, this experience… that’s a steal. Rashford causes teams real problems.”

The Dutch legend also hailed Rashford for his incredible match-winning performance against Real Madrid.

Featured image Juan Manuel Serrano Arce via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social